In highly offensive game, Kennedale advances on timely defensive stop

In a game featuring many offensive highlights, it was a defensive play that extended the Kennedale Wildcats’ season Friday night at Newsom Stadium in Mansfield. Midlothian Heritage scored with six seconds left on a 24-yard pass from Landon Ledbetter to Kerrion Fields, the seventh TD pass of the game for Ledbetter. On the ensuing 2-point conversion attempt, Kennedale’s Baron Browning tipped away the pass that would have tied the game. Browning then recovered an onside kick to secure the Wildcats’ 49-47 win in a Class 4A Division I regional round game. Kennedale advances to the state quarterfinals next week again Van (12-1).
Key players: Kennedale’s D.J. Kirven rushed for 162 yards and five touchdowns on 23 carries. Jaden Knowles rushed six times for 137 yards and a touchdown, and quarterback Evan Jowers rushed nine times for 105 yards and a score.
Key stat: The Wildcats threw only one pass in the game and it was incomplete. Heritage was playing its first varsity season.
Records: Kennedale 10-3; Heritage 11-2
