Mansfield Legacy shrugs off QB injury, beats Frisco Wakeland

Despite losing quarterback Kendall Catalon in the second half, Legacy's defense kept Wakeland out of the end zone in the final two quarters, scoring a date with Highland Park next Friday in the state quarterfinals at AT&T Stadium. Jalen Catalon had two INTs.
Legacy defensive back Jalen Catalon (5) flips Wakeland wide receiver Philip Smith (4) during the second quarter of the 5A Division I Regional round played at The Ford Center at the Star in Frisco.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Legacy quarterback Kendall Catalon (R) gets congratulated by one of his coaches after beating Frisco Wakeland, 42-10 in the 5A Division I Regional round played at The Ford Center at the Star in Frisco.
Legacy quarterback Kendall Catalon (7) is tripped up by Wakeland defensive back Parker Wesley (24) during the second quarter of the 5A Division I Regional round played at The Ford Center at the Star in Frisco.
Legacy defensive back Jalen Catalon (5) makes the stop on Wakeland wide receiver Nick Cryer (5) during the first quarter of the 5A Division I Regional round played at The Ford Center at the Star in Frisco.
Wakeland quarterback Cooper Chandler (12) gets his helmet knock off by Legacy linebacker Grant Johnson (L) during the first quarter of the 5A Division I Regional round played at The Ford Center at the Star in Frisco.
Mansfield Legacy head coach Chris Melson calls out a play against Frisco Wakeland during the third quarter of the 5A Division I Regional round played at The Ford Center at the Star in Frisco.
Legacy running back Kameron Session (2) gets into the end zone for a touchdown against Frisco Wakeland during the second quarter of the 5A Division I Regional round played at The Ford Center at the Star in Frisco.
Mansfield Legacy students look up at the scoreboard during the game against Frisco Wakeland in the 5A Division I Regional round played at The Ford Center at the Star in Frisco.
Legacy defensive back Jalen Catalon (5) puts a hard hit on Wakeland wide receiver Tre Adams (3) during the second quarter of the 5A Division I Regional round played at The Ford Center at the Star in Frisco.
Legacy kick returner Trenton McDonald goes the distance for a touchdown against Frisco Wakeland during the second quarter of the 5A Division I Regional round played at The Ford Center at the Star in Frisco.
Wakeland running back Jay Orji (23) is stopped by Legacy defensive back Jalen Catalon during the first quarter of the 5A Division I Regional round played at The Ford Center at the Star in Frisco.
Legacy running back Kameron Session (2) is stopped for a short gain by Wakeland linebacker Rece Stafford (25) during the second quarter of the 5A Division I Regional round played at The Ford Center at the Star in Frisco.
Legacy quarterback Kendall Catalon (7) has a huge gain against Wakeland during the first quarter of the 5A Division I Regional round played at The Ford Center at the Star in Frisco.
Legacy quarterback Kendall Catalon (7) tries to get around Wakeland linebacker Adam White (16) during the first quarter of the 5A Division I Regional round played at The Ford Center at the Star in Frisco.
Legacy defensive lineman Taurean Carter II (56) puts pressure on Wakeland quarterback Cooper Chandler (12) during the first quarter of the 5A Division I Regional round played at The Ford Center at the Star in Frisco.
Wakeland quarterback Cooper Chandler (12) just gets the pass off as he is pressured by Legacy defensive linesman Taurean Carter II (R) during the second quarter of the 5A Division I Regional round played at The Ford Center at the Star in Frisco.
Wakeland wide receiver Tre Adams (3) comes up with a touchdown reception in front of Legacy defensive back Marcus Fricks Jr during the second quarter of the 5A Division I Regional round played at The Ford Center at the Star in Frisco.
Legacy wide receiver Maliki Clay (4) gets past Wakeland defensive back Louis Blount (2) for a touchdown reception during the first quarter of the 5A Division I Regional round played at The Ford Center at the Star in Frisco.
Wakeland quarterback Cooper Chandler (12) fumbles the snap against Legacy during the first quarter of the 5A Division I Regional round played at The Ford Center at the Star in Frisco.
The Mansfield Legacy Broncos defeated Frisco Wakeland, 42-10 in the 5A Division I Regional round played at The Ford Center at the Star in Frisco.
