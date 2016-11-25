High School Football

November 25, 2016 10:49 PM

Mansfield Legacy shrugs off QB injury, beats Frisco Wakeland

By Mark Zeske

Special to the Star-Telegram

Mansfield Legacy, despite losing its starting quarterback on the last play of the first half, dominated the second half in a convincing 42-10 victory over Frisco Wakeland in a Class 5A Division I regional playoff Friday at Ford Center at the Star. Legacy will play Highland Park (11-2) at 5:30 p.m. next Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington in the state quarterfinals.

Key players: Legacy running back Kameron Session carried 24 times for 167 yards and two touchdowns. QB Kendall Catalon started the game for the Broncos, but left at halftime with a shoulder injury. Catalon completed all six of his passing attempts for 61 yards and a TD, plus rushed three times for 99 yards. Daniel Manning replaced Catalon and completed 6 of 10 passes and threw a 5-yard TD pass to Trenton McDonald. McDonald punted for the Broncos, caught four passes for 32 yards, gained 52 yards on his only carry and added a kickoff return TD of 102 yards. Jalen Catalon led the Broncos’ defense with two interceptions.

Key stats: Even though Legacy spent much of the fourth quarter trying to grind out the clock, the Broncos averaged 10.9 yards a carry. Legacy had four rushes of 24 yards or longer in the first half, including a 70-yarder by Kendall Catalon on the Broncos’ first play of the game.

Records: Mansfield Legacy 11-2, Frisco Wakeland 8-5

