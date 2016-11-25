TCU QB recruit scores late TD as DeSoto overtakes Abilene

Quarterback Shawn Robinson’s 13-yard touchdown run with 49 seconds left capped an improbable fourth-quarter comeback as the DeSoto Eagles rallied for a 49-45 win over Abilene in the Class 6A Division II regional playoffs Friday at Memorial Stadium. DeSoto meets Cedar Hill in the 6A state quarterfinals at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Key players: TCU commit Shawn Robinson threw for 341 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 119 yards and a touchdown. Abram Smith led Abilene with 154 yards and two touchdowns, playing most of the second half with an apparent ankle injury.
Key stat: With Abilene trying to run out the clock, leading 45-42, and with DeSoto out of timeouts, DeSoto linebacker Kolby Watts recovered an Abilene fumble near midfield with 1:25 left to set up Robinson’s TD. It was DeSoto’s only lead of the game.
Records: DeSoto 13-0, Abilene 11-2
