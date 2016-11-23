High school football playoffs return to AT&T Stadium

With the state quarterfinals next week, high school football will be played at AT&T Stadium, according to reports first tweeted out by Matt Stepp of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine.
The foursome of at least four different groups all have agreed on time slots next week at Jerry World.
In Class 5A Division I Region II, Dallas Highland Park (10-2), Mansfield Lake Ridge (8-4), Frisco Wakeland (8-4) and Mansfield Legacy (10-2) agreed to play in the early slot on Dec. 2. The four teams play at the Ford Center at The Star on Friday.
In Class 5A Division II Region I, Aledo, Abilene Cooper, Saginaw Boswell and Lubbock Cooper agreed to play 9 p.m. on Dec. 2. No.1 Aledo (12-0) takes on Abilene Cooper (8-4), 1 p.m. Friday at Shotwell Stadium in Abilene. Boswell (8-4) and Lubbock Cooper (9-2) play 3 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls.
In Class 6A Division I Region I, Allen, San Angelo Central, Arlington Bowie and Duncanville agreed to play 2 p.m. on Dec. 3. No. 1 Allen (12-0) plays at No. 6 San Angelo Central (12-0), 4 p.m. Friday. Bowie (10-2) and Duncanville (10-2) play 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Newsom Stadium in Mansfield.
In Class 6A Division II Region I, DeSoto, Abilene, Mansfield and Cedar Hill agreed to play 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 3. No. 2 DeSoto (12-0) takes on Abilene (11-1), 6 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium. Mansfield (10-2) and No. 10 Cedar Hill (10-2) play 7:30 p.m. Friday at Birdville Fine Arts Athletic Complex.
According to Stepp, there’s still two available slots open on Dec. 3.
The UIL state championship games return to AT&T Stadium for the next two years after it was hosted by NRG Stadium in Houston last season. Championship week starts on Dec. 14.
