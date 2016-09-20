Week 5 high school football predictions

District games are underway for all area Class 6A and 5A teams and most squads should be well rested after a bye week.
District titles won’t be crowned in Week 5, but some of the top two contenders in each district kick things off.
On Thursday, improved Fort Worth Trimble Tech and Fort Worth Southwest try to take down the class of 7-5A the past two years in South Hills and Arlington Heights, respectively.
South Hills vs. Trimble Tech
The South Hills Scorpions (3-0) lost quarterback Tracin Wallace for the second-straight season to an ACL injury, but as in 2015, South Hills has a deserving back up in Trey Jones, who broke the school record for passing yards in a season last year.
Trimble Tech enters 2-1 and quarterback play has surprised some. Vince Burton ranks first in 7-5A with 613 yards passing and eight TDs. Keishawn Everly is first with 425 yards rushing, and Jaylon McLean and Bryce Grubbs are second and fourth in district receiving yards.
Both teams rank first in many of the offensive and defensive categories in 7-5A. South Hills wins 42-30 at Farrington Field.
Arlington Heights vs. Southwest
The Heights Yellow Jackets have won the 7-5A title the past two years, but their offense has a new look. Only one skilled player is back in receiver Tariq Woolen while Heights has a top defense (160 yards, 15 points per game).
Like Heights, Southwest is 2-1. Quarterback Octavio Martinez is second in district passing and be on the lookout for Rod Ford, a Missouri commit, who is a real play maker.
Heights won this match up 83-13 last season. It will be far closer on Thursday at Clark Stadium. Heights 31-14.
Lancaster vs. Mansfield Legacy
Lancaster (3-1, 1-0 in 10-5A) moved up a spot to No. 7 in the AP Class 5A poll after starting district with 632 yards of offense in a 54-38 win over Mansfield Lake Ridge last week.
Legacy (3-1, 1-0) got four total TDs from quarterback Kendall Catalon and over 200 yards rushing from running back Kameron Session.
Defensive stops will be at a premium when the two meet on Thursday at Newsom Stadium because Lancaster averages 43.3 points per game, while Legacy tops that at 45.5. Legacy edges out the upset 52-45.
Bowie vs. Martin
On Friday, 3-0 Arlington Bowie gets its first real test on whether or not this is the Volunteers’ year when they face 1-2 Martin at Cravens Field.
Bowie quarterback Donoven Davenport has 11 total TDs while the Vols are first in total offense and total defense in 4-6A, and scoring offense at 36.3 points per game.
Don’t count out the Warriors despite their record with losses to playoff teams South Grand Prairie and Southlake Carroll. They’re like the Green Bay Packers - no matter what they do against nondistrict teams, they always seem to take down the title.
Martin has won the past three meetings, but this looks to be a whole new year. Bowie wins 38-32.
Timber Creek vs. Fossil Ridge
It’s starting to look like Keller Timber Creek (3-1) and Fossil Ridge (3-1) are the top two teams in 3-6A.
Both ended nondistrict with losses to Denton and Rowlett, respectively, and meet up this week on Friday at Keller ISD Athletic Complex.
It’s offense versus defense as the Falcons boosts 507 yards per game. Quarterback Cade Schrader leads the Metroplex with over 1,500 yards with 12 TDs and no interceptions. Erik Ezukanma leads area teams with 728 yards receiving and is coming off school records 14 catches and 272 yards against Denton.
Timber Creek might run into trouble trying to score points as Fossil Ridge only allows 21.8 points per game.
The Panthers are no slouch on offense. Quarterback Max Akin and receiver Elijah Hicks are second in passing and receiving yards in 3-6A while Akin and running back Anthony Smith are fourth and fifth in rushing.
Fossil Ridge gets it done with a 36-28 win.
