Week 5 high school football pick 'em

Another week of games start Thursday, highlighted by offensive juggernauts in No. 7 Lancaster and Mansfield Legacy, both 3-1 and 1-0 in District 10-5A. The Tigers and Broncos combined to average 88.8 points per game so expect some fireworks.
On Friday, nine undefeated teams hit the field with powers Euless Trinity and Aledo taking on Lewisville and Saginaw Chisholm Trail.
During Week 4, pick ‘em winners went 13-3 - now 99-35 on the season. Of the 12 undefeated area teams in action this week, expect all 12 to remain perfect.
Thursday
(winners in bold)
Lamar vs. Sam Houston
Arlington Heights vs. Southwest
South Hills vs. Trimble Tech
Carter-Riverside vs. Birdville
Grapevine vs. Polytechnic
Lancaster vs. Legacy
Friday
Abilene vs. Haltom
Keller vs. Weatherford
Timber Creek vs. Fossil Ridge
Arlington vs. North Crowley
Bowie vs. Martin
Mansfield vs. Paschal
Lewisville vs. Trinity
LD Bell vs. Marcus
Carroll vs. Flower Mound
Nelson vs. Hebron
Aledo vs. Chisholm Trail
Azle vs. Boswell
Haslet Eaton vs. Northwest
Brewer vs. Saginaw
Colleyville Heritage vs. Dunbar
Richland vs. Eastern Hills
Joshua vs. Arlington Seguin
Burleson Centennial vs. Crowley
Everman vs. Cleburne
Granbury vs. Burleson
Summit vs. Lake Ridge
Midlothian vs. Timberview
Red Oak vs. Waxahachie
Kennedale vs. Whitehouse
Diamond Hill-Jarvis vs. Chico
Castleberry vs. Quinlan Ford
Glen Rose vs. Lake Worth
Ferris vs. Godley
Saturday
Wyatt vs. North Side
Fort Worth YMLA vs. Western Hills
Last week: 13-3
Season: 99-35
