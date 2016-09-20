High School Football

September 20, 2016 4:16 PM

Week 5 high school football pick 'em

By Brian Gosset

Another week of games start Thursday, highlighted by offensive juggernauts in No. 7 Lancaster and Mansfield Legacy, both 3-1 and 1-0 in District 10-5A. The Tigers and Broncos combined to average 88.8 points per game so expect some fireworks.

On Friday, nine undefeated teams hit the field with powers Euless Trinity and Aledo taking on Lewisville and Saginaw Chisholm Trail.

During Week 4, pick ‘em winners went 13-3 - now 99-35 on the season. Of the 12 undefeated area teams in action this week, expect all 12 to remain perfect.

Thursday

(winners in bold)

Lamar vs. Sam Houston

Arlington Heights vs. Southwest

South Hills vs. Trimble Tech

Carter-Riverside vs. Birdville

Grapevine vs. Polytechnic

Lancaster vs. Legacy

Friday

Abilene vs. Haltom

Keller vs. Weatherford

Timber Creek vs. Fossil Ridge

Arlington vs. North Crowley

Bowie vs. Martin

Mansfield vs. Paschal

Lewisville vs. Trinity

LD Bell vs. Marcus

Carroll vs. Flower Mound

Nelson vs. Hebron

Aledo vs. Chisholm Trail

Azle vs. Boswell

Haslet Eaton vs. Northwest

Brewer vs. Saginaw

Colleyville Heritage vs. Dunbar

Richland vs. Eastern Hills

Joshua vs. Arlington Seguin

Burleson Centennial vs. Crowley

Everman vs. Cleburne

Granbury vs. Burleson

Summit vs. Lake Ridge

Midlothian vs. Timberview

Red Oak vs. Waxahachie

Kennedale vs. Whitehouse

Diamond Hill-Jarvis vs. Chico

Castleberry vs. Quinlan Ford

Glen Rose vs. Lake Worth

Ferris vs. Godley

Saturday

Wyatt vs. North Side

Fort Worth YMLA vs. Western Hills

Last week: 13-3

Season: 99-35

