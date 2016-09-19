Week 4 video entries for Star-Telegram Play of Year: Crafty passes

Competition intensifies with district high school football games for all area Class 6A and 5A teams this week, but last week’s nondistrict games featured action among state-ranked squads.
The result is more entries for Fort Worth Play of the Year.
Lancaster was too much for Mansfield Lake Ridge, although the Eagles made a game of the District 10-5A contest late into the fourth quarter.
Keller Timber Creek couldn’t stay unbeaten against state-ranked Denton, and Keller Fossil Ridge was clipped by Rowlett in a meeting of 3-0 teams.
Below are entries from last week for Fort Worth Play of the Year. Check out dfwVarsity.com or Star-Telegram.com/video this week on game days for videos that will vie for a spot among the season’s top 10 for 2016.
FOSSIL RIDGE
Wide receiver Elijah Hicks worked the right sideline to take in a 30-yard touchdown pass, slipping behind coverage and a would-be tackler. Hicks finished with seven catches for 109 yards.
TIMBER CREEK
The Falcons had an early 7-0 lead on Denton when Jerome Jackson got free for a 29-yard TD pass from quarterback Cade Schrader. Jackson had five catches for 70 yards, behind Erik Ezukanma, who grabbed 12 passes for 272 yards and three scores.
LAKE RIDGE
Mansfield Lake Ridge couldn’t keep its best foot forward in a loss to Lancaster. But quarterback Jason Bean pulled the Eagles within a touchdown after his 1-yard run.
WAXAHACHIE
Wide receiver Jalen Reagor fought off coverage to grab a 46-yard pass from QB Bryse Salik. The pass play set up Salik’s 9-yard TD run as the Indians went on to beat Mansfield Summit 41-17.
MANSFIELD SUMMIT
Wide receiver William Jones made a circus grab of a throw from Brysen McKinney. The play was good for a 35-yard touchdown against Waxahachie.
