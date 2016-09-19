Keller Fossil Ridge DE leads vaunted Panthers defense

Spotlight
Tyler Mitchell, DE, Keller Fossil Ridge
His story: Mitchell started playing pee-wee football in California before moving to Texas in sixth grade. He was a running back until his sophomore year, when he moved to the defensive side of the ball. Mitchell played at the varsity level as a sophomore and had 89 tackles and 14 sacks last year as a junior. He already has six sacks through four games this season. Mitchell and his Panthers’ defense is among the best in the area, allowing just 267 yards per game.
His goals: Mitchell wants to surpass his total of 14 sacks from a year ago. He also has a friendly competition with linebacker teammate Francis Nnadozie to see who can make the most plays. Beyond high school, Mitchell wants to play football in college and “break some records there.”
He said: “I think defense all around is a fun thing to do. I can play whatever position, but defensive end is where they need me.
“We’re going to come out and play awesome [in district]. Hopefully, we’ll go undefeated, given the team we have and the goals we set. Just the bonds we have; we’ve had close players the whole time, but the way we play together and know each other, it’s going to be something special this year.”
Coach Tony Baccarini said: “He’s very athletic. He could be our top receiver. He returns kickoffs some. He runs down on the kickoff team, he can throw, he’s just very athletic. The main thing is that his motor runs so hot and he never gives up on a play. He’ll redirect and go get back in a play if he misses. It just runs that hot the whole game.
“We’ve always had a great defensive end, pass-rushing type guy and Tyler is one of better ones we’ve had, and we’ve had a bunch of them. He’s developed into such a leader and inspiration for us.”
