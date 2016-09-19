Week 4 Associated Press statewide and Star-Telegram area rankings

Euless Trinity No. 5 in the Class 6A poll, Aledo is No. 2 in the 5A poll.
Here is The Associated Press high school poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, points based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1, and the team's ranking in last week's poll:
^Class 6A=
School Record Total Points Prv
1. Allen (22) (3-0) 243 1
2. Converse Judson (2) (4-0) 211 3
(tie) DeSoto (1) (3-0) 211 2
4. Lake Travis (3-1) 145 4
5. Euless Trinity (3-0) 142 5
6. Austin Westlake (3-1) 117 6
7. Cedar Hill (2-1) 96 7
8. Cibolo Steele (3-1) 68 8
9. The Woodlands (4-0) 49 10
10. Galena Park North Shore (2-1) 43 9
¶
¶ Others receiving votes: San Angelo Central 30. Round Rock Cedar Ridge 5. Katy 5. Austin Bowie 5. Dickinson 3. Beaumont West Brook 1. Southlake Carroll 1.<
^Class 5A=
School Record Total Points Prv
1. Cedar Park (12) (4-0) 229 1
2. Aledo (5) (3-0) 222 2
3. Denton Ryan (4) (4-0) 206 3
4. Manvel (4) (3-0) 193 4
5. Richmond Foster (4-0) 137 6
6. Denton (4-0) 78 7
7. Lancaster (3-1) 70 8
8. Waxahachie (4-0) 69 10
9. Texarkana Texas (4-0) 64 9
10. Frisco Lone Star (3-1) 46 5
¶
¶ Others receiving votes: College Station 22. Grapevine 15. Lubbock Cooper 9. Dallas Highland Park 5. Port Neches-Groves 4. Dripping Springs 3. Canyon 2. Cleburne 1. <
^Class 4A=
School Record Total Points Prv
1. West Orange-Stark (15) (4-0) 237 1
2. Argyle (6) (3-0) 220 2
3. Carthage (3-0) 186 5
4. Waco La Vega (2) (4-0) 177 4
5. Cuero (1) (4-0) 136 6
6. China Spring (1) (4-0) 130 7
7. Gilmer (3-1) 77 3
8. Henderson (4-0) 69 10
9. Abilene Wylie (2-1) 46 9
10. Geronimo Navarro (4-0) 33 NR
¶
¶ Others receiving votes: Van 19. Celina 12. Liberty Hill 9. Sweetwater 8. El Campo 8. Kennedale 4. Stafford 3. Gladewater 1.<
^Class 3A=
School Record Total Points Prv
1. Brock (19) (4-0) 244 1
2. Newton (5) (4-0) 218 2
3. Franklin (1) (4-0) 200 3
4. Malakoff (3-0) 179 4
5. Sunnyvale (4-0) 136 5
6. Cameron Yoe (3-1) 104 7
7. White Oak (4-0) 88 8
8. Big Sandy Harmony (4-0) 61 9
9. Canadian (2-2) 28 10
10. Crockett (4-0) 26 NR
¶
¶ Others receiving votes: Wall 17. La Marque 16. Grandview 14. Cisco 10. Sonora 10. East Bernard 6. Elysian Fields 4. George West 4. Hallettsville 3. Mineola 3. Rockdale 3. Coleman 1.<
^Class 2A=
School Total Points Prv
1. Refugio (21) (3-0) 246 1
2. Bremond (3) (4-0) 212 2
3. Iraan (1) (4-0) 177 3
4. Albany (4-0) 162 5
5. Mart (4-0) 136 6
6. Tenaha (4-0) 113 7
7. Lovelady (3-0) 83 8
8. Shiner (3-1) 74 9
9. Stratford (2-1) 56 4
10. Wellington (4-0) 48 10
¶
¶ Others receiving votes: Price Carlisle 6. Muenster 5. Goldthwaite 5. Crawford 4. Evadale 1. Christoval 1. Mason 1.
\
\
\
Star-Telegram Rankings
CLASS 6A
Team
Rec.
Last wk.
1. Euless Trinity
3-0
1
2. Southlake Carroll
2-1
2
3. Arlington Bowie
3-0
3
4. Fossil Ridge
3-1
4
5. Arlington Lamar
2-1
5
6. Keller Timber Creek
3-1
6
7. Mansfield
1-2
7
8. Arlington Martin
1-2
8
9. Hurst L.D Bell
2-1
9
10. Haltom
3-1
NR
5A/OTHERS
Team
Rec.
Last wk.
1. Aledo
3-0
1
2. Grapevine
3-0
2
3. Cleburne
3-0
3
4. Justin Northwest
3-0
4
5. Burleson Centennial
3-0
5
6. Mansfield Legacy
3-1
6
7. Birdville
2-1
7
8. Mansfield Lake Ridge
2-2
8
9. Mansfield Summit
2-2
9
10. Richland
3-0
10
