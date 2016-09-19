High School Football

September 19, 2016 1:30 PM

Week 4 Associated Press statewide and Star-Telegram area rankings

By Eric Zarate

Euless Trinity No. 5 in the Class 6A poll, Aledo is No. 2 in the 5A poll.

Here is The Associated Press high school poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, points based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1, and the team's ranking in last week's poll:

^Class 6A=

School Record Total Points Prv

1. Allen (22) (3-0) 243 1

2. Converse Judson (2) (4-0) 211 3

(tie) DeSoto (1) (3-0) 211 2

4. Lake Travis (3-1) 145 4

5. Euless Trinity (3-0) 142 5

6. Austin Westlake (3-1) 117 6

7. Cedar Hill (2-1) 96 7

8. Cibolo Steele (3-1) 68 8

9. The Woodlands (4-0) 49 10

10. Galena Park North Shore (2-1) 43 9

¶ Others receiving votes: San Angelo Central 30. Round Rock Cedar Ridge 5. Katy 5. Austin Bowie 5. Dickinson 3. Beaumont West Brook 1. Southlake Carroll 1.<

^Class 5A=

School Record Total Points Prv

1. Cedar Park (12) (4-0) 229 1

2. Aledo (5) (3-0) 222 2

3. Denton Ryan (4) (4-0) 206 3

4. Manvel (4) (3-0) 193 4

5. Richmond Foster (4-0) 137 6

6. Denton (4-0) 78 7

7. Lancaster (3-1) 70 8

8. Waxahachie (4-0) 69 10

9. Texarkana Texas (4-0) 64 9

10. Frisco Lone Star (3-1) 46 5

¶ Others receiving votes: College Station 22. Grapevine 15. Lubbock Cooper 9. Dallas Highland Park 5. Port Neches-Groves 4. Dripping Springs 3. Canyon 2. Cleburne 1. <

^Class 4A=

School Record Total Points Prv

1. West Orange-Stark (15) (4-0) 237 1

2. Argyle (6) (3-0) 220 2

3. Carthage (3-0) 186 5

4. Waco La Vega (2) (4-0) 177 4

5. Cuero (1) (4-0) 136 6

6. China Spring (1) (4-0) 130 7

7. Gilmer (3-1) 77 3

8. Henderson (4-0) 69 10

9. Abilene Wylie (2-1) 46 9

10. Geronimo Navarro (4-0) 33 NR

¶ Others receiving votes: Van 19. Celina 12. Liberty Hill 9. Sweetwater 8. El Campo 8. Kennedale 4. Stafford 3. Gladewater 1.<

^Class 3A=

School Record Total Points Prv

1. Brock (19) (4-0) 244 1

2. Newton (5) (4-0) 218 2

3. Franklin (1) (4-0) 200 3

4. Malakoff (3-0) 179 4

5. Sunnyvale (4-0) 136 5

6. Cameron Yoe (3-1) 104 7

7. White Oak (4-0) 88 8

8. Big Sandy Harmony (4-0) 61 9

9. Canadian (2-2) 28 10

10. Crockett (4-0) 26 NR

¶ Others receiving votes: Wall 17. La Marque 16. Grandview 14. Cisco 10. Sonora 10. East Bernard 6. Elysian Fields 4. George West 4. Hallettsville 3. Mineola 3. Rockdale 3. Coleman 1.<

^Class 2A=

School Total Points Prv

1. Refugio (21) (3-0) 246 1

2. Bremond (3) (4-0) 212 2

3. Iraan (1) (4-0) 177 3

4. Albany (4-0) 162 5

5. Mart (4-0) 136 6

6. Tenaha (4-0) 113 7

7. Lovelady (3-0) 83 8

8. Shiner (3-1) 74 9

9. Stratford (2-1) 56 4

10. Wellington (4-0) 48 10

¶ Others receiving votes: Price Carlisle 6. Muenster 5. Goldthwaite 5. Crawford 4. Evadale 1. Christoval 1. Mason 1.

\

\

\

Star-Telegram Rankings

CLASS 6A

Team

Rec.

Last wk.

1. Euless Trinity

3-0

1

2. Southlake Carroll

2-1

2

3. Arlington Bowie

3-0

3

4. Fossil Ridge

3-1

4

5. Arlington Lamar

2-1

5

6. Keller Timber Creek

3-1

6

7. Mansfield

1-2

7

8. Arlington Martin

1-2

8

9. Hurst L.D Bell

2-1

9

10. Haltom

3-1

NR

5A/OTHERS

Team

Rec.

Last wk.

1. Aledo

3-0

1

2. Grapevine

3-0

2

3. Cleburne

3-0

3

4. Justin Northwest

3-0

4

5. Burleson Centennial

3-0

5

6. Mansfield Legacy

3-1

6

7. Birdville

2-1

7

8. Mansfield Lake Ridge

2-2

8

9. Mansfield Summit

2-2

9

10. Richland

3-0

10

