September 17, 2016 12:12 AM

Friday’s statewide high school football scores and area standings

By Eric Zarate

CLASS 6A

Abilene 53, Odessa 7

Austin Anderson 43, Austin High 40

Austin Westlake 35, Austin Bowie 21

Beaumont West Brook 28, Houston St. Thomas 20

Cibolo Steele 24, Smithson Valley 17

Conroe 30, Clute Brazoswood 21

Converse Judson 54, New Braunfels 13

Cypress Creek 53, Cypress Lakes 49

Deer Park 26, Conroe Oak Ridge 21

Del Rio 22, SA Southwest 14

Del Valle 49, Austin Reagan 26

Garland Naaman Forest 15, Sherman 8

Garland Rowlett 28, Keller Fossil Ridge 23

Garland Sachse 48, Copperas Cove 16

Hewitt Midway 28, Waco 7

Houston Lamar 31, Alief Elsik 6

Houston Langham Creek 22, Cypress Falls 14

Katy 45, Katy Cinco Ranch 7

Keller Central 41, Garland 7

Kyle Lehman 29, SA Northside Jay 14

La Joya Palmview 21, Brownsville Pace 14

La Porte 46, Houston Bellaire 6

Lake Travis 50, Pflugerville Hendrickson 7

Laredo United 56, Laredo Johnson 0

Laredo United South 48, SA South San Antonio 14

Longview 47, Mesquite Horn 37

Lufkin 35, Monterrey Tech, Mexico 7

McAllen Memorial 32, Los Fresnos 30

Midland 24, Keller 21

Montgomery 45, Alief Hastings 14

New Braunfels Canyon 29, SA Wagner 15

North Mesquite 28, Mesquite 25

Pearland 37, Pasadena Memorial 10

Pearland Dawson 35, Pasadena Dobie 20

PSJA North 31, La Joya 0

Rockwall 59, Tyler 58

Rockwall-Heath 34, Tyler Lee 7

Round Rock Cedar Ridge 28, Temple 14

Round Rock McNeil 14, Killeen 9

Round Rock Stony Point 24, Leander 14

Round Rock Westwood 34, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 0

SA Churchill 21, SA Northside Warren 14

SA Northside Brandeis 30, SA Madison 7

SA Northside Clark 33, SA McCollum 20

SA Northside Taft 38, San Marcos 35

SA Reagan 27, Buda Hays 14

SA Roosevelt 27, SA Northside Stevens 24

Schertz Clemens 56, SA East Central 21

The Woodlands 42, Richmond George Ranch 14

CLASS 5A

Abilene Cooper 28, Wolfforth Frenship 25

Alice 21, CC Carroll 7

Amarillo Palo Duro 38, Bushland 8

Angleton 28, Houston Westside 0

Austin LBJ 23, Manor 7

Austin William Travis 57, Austin Eastside Memorial 0

Barbers Hill 54, Humble Kingwood Park 3

Bastrop 43, Bastrop Cedar Creek 9

Boerne-Champion 42, Castroville Medina Valley 0

Bryan Rudder 34, Jasper 21

Canutillo 45, EP Hanks 0

Canyon 42, Big Spring 14

CC Flour Bluff 50, Gregory-Portland 14

CC King 38, CC Tuloso-Midway 6

CC Moody 26, CC Miller 7

Cedar Park 35, Georgetown East View 20

College Station 29, Pflugerville 17

Dallas Adamson 41, Dallas Conrad 6

Dallas Highland Park 27, Lucas Lovejoy 20

Dallas Molina 41, Dallas Jefferson 35

Dallas Spruce 52, Dallas Sunset 7

Dallas Wilson 55, Dallas Hillcrest 0

Dayton 41, Humble 28

Denison 64, Frisco Heritage 60

Denton Ryan 51, Frisco Lone Star 34

Dripping Springs 26, Kerrville Tivy 7

Eagle Pass Winn 27, Mission 7

El Paso Eastlake 50, EP Riverside 0

Ennis 63, Dallas Kimball 7

EP Del Valle 37, EP Ysleta 26

EP Parkland 34, EP Bel Air 27

Frisco 42, Texarkana Pleasant Grove 16

Frisco Independence 24, North Garland 16

FW North Side 42, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 6

Georgetown 62, Elgin 20

Greenville 27, Seagoville 0

Houston Furr 30, Houston Austin 20

Houston Madison 38, Houston Waltrip 21

Jacksonville 34, Mount Pleasant 16

Lancaster 54, Mansfield Lake Ridge 38

Laredo Martin 20, Rio Grande City 16

Laredo Nixon 55, Laredo Cigarroa 10

Livingston 32, Lumberton 28

Lockhart 48, Seguin 28

Lubbock Cooper 17, Weatherford 0

Lubbock Monterey 51, Midland Lee 24

Mansfield Legacy 47, Midlothian 29

Mansfield Timberview 30, Red Oak 7

Marshall 40, Corsicana 0

Mesquite Poteet 34, Forney 14

Mission Memorial 20, Roma 16

Mission Sharyland 45, Pharr Valley View 14

Nacogdoches 35, Hallsville 14

Nederland 48, Baytown Lee 7

New Caney 49, Conroe Caney Creek 0

Pflugerville Connally 35, Hutto 30

Plainview 35, Borger 7

Port Arthur Memorial 34, Beaumont Central 13

Port Lavaca Calhoun 26, Liberty Hill 12

Richmond Foster 42, Tomball 14

SA Alamo Heights 41, Marble Falls 16

SA Brackenridge 24, SA Jefferson 0

SA Houston 39, SA Memorial 10

SA Kennedy 28, SA Burbank 10

Texarkana Texas 44, Kilgore 0

Victoria East 55, McAllen 3

Vidor 42, Beaumont Ozen 7

Waxahachie 41, Mansfield Summit 17

West Mesquite 27, Royse City 10

Whitehouse 49, Sulphur Springs 31

Wylie East 56, North Forney 28

CLASS 4A

Andrews 43, Monahans 40

Anna 20, Bonham 14

Aransas Pass 47, Santa Rosa 20

Atlanta 31, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 20

Aubrey 62, Benbrook 9

Bellville 35, Sealy 7

Brookshire Royal 26, Smithville 20

Bullard 29, Commerce 13

Burnet 43, Austin Crockett 18

Canton 49, Waxahachie Life 14

Celina 72, Fort Worth YMLA 0

Center 34, Diboll 21

China Spring 70, Troy 14

Cleveland 21, Hempstead 17

Clint 32, Silver, N.M. 28

Clint Mountain View 48, Tornillo 0

Cuero 43, Gonzales 0

Decatur 61, Stephenville 35

Denver City 14, Kermit 6

Devine 41, SA Central Catholic 38

El Campo 32, Wharton 28

Emory Rains 54, Longview Spring Hill 21

Ferris 31, Mabank 3

Fredericksburg 48, Lytle 20

Gatesville 37, Hillsboro 21

Geronimo Navarro 42, La Grange 13

Giddings 44, Yoakum 33

Gladewater 30, Tyler Chapel Hill 0

Godley 49, FW Castleberry 17

Graham 68, Burkburnett 19

Henderson 41, Longview Pine Tree 7

Houston Scarborough 29, KIPP Generations 10

Iowa Park 45, Mineral Wells 29

Kaufman 42, Denton Braswell 3

Kennedale 34, WF Rider 27

Krum 65, Lake Worth 7

Lamesa 28, Slaton 18

Levelland 77, Brownfield 31

Liberty 20, Woodville 14

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 43, Orangefield 42, OT

Lorena 42, Lampasas 35

Lubbock Estacado 24, Lubbock 17

Melissa 34, Whitesboro 14

Midlothian Heritage 38, Crandall 24

Needville 14, Pasadena Rayburn 0

Orange Grove 43, San Diego 29

Pearsall 28, Mathis 22

Pecos 68, Fabens 22

Perryton 56, Pampa 29

Pleasanton 30, Bandera 14

Port Isabel 35, La Feria 21

Poteet 42, Karnes City 8

Princeton 37, Frisco Reedy 21

Rio Hondo 58, Hidalgo 0

Robinson 61, Athens 36

Robstown 23, Kingsville King 19

Rockport-Fulton 38, Ingleside 13

Rusk 35, Fairfield 28

Salado 38, Florence 8

Sanger 35, Bridgeport 3

Seminole 29, Amarillo River Road 12

Shepherd 42, Trinity 13

Sinton 55, Beeville Jones 45

Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 49, Beaumont Kelly 0

Springtown 61, Gainesville 32

Stafford 51, Navasota 6

Sweeny 41, Freeport Brazosport 14

Tatum 28, Wills Point 9

Terrell 38, Lindale 14

Van 38, Palestine 21

Venus 63, North Dallas 0

Waco La Vega 48, Mexia 14

West Columbia 28, La Marque 14

West Orange-Stark 61, Houston KIPP 0

WF Hirschi 16, Vernon 9

Wimberley 31, Fischer Canyon Lake 21

Zapata 28, Carrizo Springs 14

CLASS 3A

Altair Rice 34, Luling 12

Arp 62, Shelbyville 14

Banquete 41, Freer 28

Beckville 35, Hemphill 16

Big Lake Reagan County 42, Forsan 14

Bishop 44, La Villa 0

Blanco 14, Universal City Randolph 7

Bloomington 31, Palacios 14

Boling 57, Houston Westbury Christian 21

Bowie 38, Holliday 17

Breckenridge 21, Dublin 17

Brock 58, Dallas Triple A 0

Bruceville-Eddy 24, Clifton 19

Callisburg 54, Tom Bean 8

Cameron Yoe 30, Bay City 27

Canadian 42, Stratford 14

Childress 45, Muleshoe 28

Coleman 28, Brady 19

Comanche 19, Little River Academy 14

Comfort 34, Ingram Moore 28

Corrigan-Camden 69, Kountze 32

Cotulla 12, Natalia 10

Crane 33, Alpine 14

Crockett 45, Madisonville 14

Dallas Madison 34, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 0

East Bernard 35, Van Vleck 0

East Chambers 34, New Waverly 7

Edgewood 70, Grand Saline 42

El Maton Tidehaven 42, Louise 12

Elysian Fields 67, Midland Christian 0

Farmersville 28, Caddo Mills 18

Franklin 48, Waco Connally 42

Friona 27, Floydada 14

George West 48, Falfurrias 17

Goliad 41, Marion 28

Grandview 62, Scurry-Rosser 13

Gunter 27, Pilot Point 21

Hallettsville 28, Columbus 21

Hebbronville 31, Progreso 12

Henrietta 45, Boyd 0

Howe 44, Quinlan Ford 13

Hughes Springs 14, Hooks 13

Jefferson 25, Frankston 14

Jourdanton 14, Dilley 8

Kemp 26, Maypearl 14

Kirbyville 49, San Augustine 20

Leonard 53, Valley View 24

Lexington 76, Jarrell 7

Littlefield 17, Lubbock Roosevelt 0

Lone Oak 56, Whitewright 39

Malakoff 46, Tyler Grace Community 14

McGregor 62, Marlin 7

Millsap 46, Arlington Pantego Christian 0

Mineola 63, Brownsboro 22

Mount Vernon 40, Ore City 26

New London West Rusk 72, New Diana 20

Newton 38, Bridge City 16

Nocona 39, Chico 0

Odem 33, CC West Oso 14

Omaha Pewitt 29, New Boston 21

Paradise 16, WF City View 7

Paris Chisum 36, Queen City 18

Pattonville Prairiland 21, Celeste 6

Ponder 35, Sadler S&S Consolidated 31

Poth 61, Kenedy 0

Pottsboro 45, Paris North Lamar 28

Redwater 33, Winona 14

Rice 23, Cayuga 14

Rio Vista 52, Itasca 8

SA Cole 20, Nixon-Smiley 7

Schulenburg 21, Weimar 14

Skidmore-Tynan 34, Riviera Kaufer 25

Sonora 51, Tuscola Jim Ned 14

Spearman 21, Texhoma, Okla. 12

Stockdale 23, Yorktown 21

Sunnyvale 70, Palmer 0

Taft 40, CC London 13

Tolar 27, Early 0

Troup 19, Palestine Westwood 14

Van Alstyne 48, Nevada Community 14

Vanderbilt Industrial 28, Victoria St. Joseph 20

Wall 28, Eastland 14

Wallis Brazos 35, Flatonia 28

Waskom 43, Tyler Gorman 29

White Oak 43, Daingerfield 36

Winnsboro 37, Gladewater Sabine 12

CLASS 2A

Agua Dulce 21, Runge 14

Albany 34, Anson 0

Alto 42, Garrison 41

Anthony 34, Van Horn 14

Archer City 55, Olney 27

Bells 39, Honey Grove 0

Ben Bolt 36, Bruni 21

Benavides 27, Santa Maria 7

Big Sandy 34, Harleton 18

Blue Ridge 50, Quinlan Boles 28

Bovina 37, Olton 25

Boys Ranch 28, Shamrock 19

Bremond 56, Waco Reicher 14

Bronte 19, McCamey 6

Burton 48, Normangee 14

Centerville 54, Hardin 3

Charlotte 51, SA Lee 20

Chilton 19, Axtell 9

Clarendon 36, Gruver 0

Collinsville 50, Perrin-Whitt 14

Crawford 35, Bosqueville 20

Crosbyton 45, Springlake-Earth 28

Cross Plains 41, San Saba 14

Cumby 44, Trenton 0

De Leon 9, Santo 0

Electra 57, Alvord 29

Evadale 49, Saratoga West Hardin 6

Farwell 14, Sundown 7

Frost 63, Waco Texas Wind 0

Ganado 21, Danbury 6

Gladewater Union Grove 44, Mount Enterprise 0

Goldthwaite 30, Junction 10

Granger 35, Hubbard 31

Grapeland 66, Colmesneil 13

Groveton 49, Buffalo 24

Hale Center 54, Lockney 14

Hamilton 28, Thorndale 21

Hamlin 55, Winters 6

Harper 41, Center Point 24

Hawley 31, Lubbock Christian 6

Hico 48, Italy 7

Holland 56, Bartlett 0

Iola 34, Milano 7

Iraan 24, Mason 21

Joaquin 42, Huntington 0

La Pryor 54, Sabinal 26

Leakey 40, Menard 6

Linden-Kildare 27, De Kalb 23

Lindsay 55, Frisco Legacy Christian 49

Lovelady 20, Jewett Leon 12

Mart 44, Kerens 7

Maud 33, Simms Bowie 6

Memphis 34, Quanah 14

Meridian 38, Moody 36

Muenster 47, McKinney Christian 20

Munday 22, Windthorst 0

New Deal 55, Sunray 34

Overton 39, Como-Pickton 14

Panhandle 41, Dimmitt 7

Pettus 26, Harlingen Marine Military 15

Pineland West Sabine 62, Burkeville 8

Plains 24, Amarillo San Jacinto 22

Post 35, Idalou 21

Price Carlisle 27, Alba-Golden 7

Ralls 20, Morton 12

Refugio 37, Edna 0

Riesel 29, Corsicana Mildred 28

Rocksprings 42, Mertzon Irion County 34

Rosebud-Lott 56, Central Texas Christian 31

Sanford-Fritch 28, Vega 6

Seagraves 35, Wink 28

Seymour 23, Petrolia 21

Shiner 48, Falls City 0

Snook 49, Bryan St. Joseph 21

Stamford 35, Haskell 26

Stinnett West Texas 58, Booker 0

Sudan 36, Lubbock Trinity 0

Tahoka 27, Smyer 14

Tenaha 44, Clarksville 0

Thrall 29, Schertz John Paul II 14

Three Rivers 42, Woodsboro 14

Timpson 35, Hawkins 14

Valley Mills 31, Blooming Grove 13

Wellington 52, Tulia 13

Wheeler 26, Amarillo Highland Park 21

Wolfe City 29, Detroit 0

Wortham 41, Dawson 14

CLASS A

Abbott 58, Blum 52

Amherst 71, Whiteface 26

Avalon 60, Aquilla 26

Balmorhea 45, Garden City 35

Bowie Gold-Burg 40, Harrold 6

Brackett 26, D’Hanis 12

Bryson 52, Brookesmith 6

Calvert 50, Trinidad 0

Coolidge 46, Oakwood 24

Crowell 53, WF Notre Dame 8

Eden 67, Rochelle 6

Fayetteville , Ark. 35, Dallas Bishop Dunne 25

Gordon 64, Forestburg 12

Grandfalls-Royalty 66, Marfa 34

Happy 54, Ropesville Ropes 6

High Island 88, Lake Jackson Brazosport 42

Imperial Buena Vista 44, Midland Trinity 27

Iredell 48, Evant 0

Jayton 62, Haskell Paint Creek 12

Jonesboro 78, Cherokee 13

Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 48, Longview Trinity 34

Lefors 69, Amarillo Holy Cross 18

Lenorah Grady 37, Rankin 28

Lingleville 60, Rising Star 14

Lometa 52, Morgan 7

Loraine 60, Southland 46

Matador Motley County 50, Miami 0

May 65, Blanket 20

McLean 48, Kress 0

Meadow 60, Spur 12

New Home 67, Nazareth 22

Newcastle 49, Woodson 8

O’Donnell 100, Lubbock Home School 88

Oglesby 56, Kopperl 19

Penelope 61, Mount Calm 16

Petersburg 58, Guthrie 51

Richland Springs 60, Austin Hill Country 8

Rule 81, Whitharral 75, OT

Saint Jo 70, Vernon Northside 13

Sanderson 70, Fort Davis 22

Silverton 62, Briscoe Fort Elliott 42

Sterling City 67, Aspermont 18

Strawn 48, Gilmer Union Hill 36

Throckmorton 26, Knox City 12

Valera Panther Creek 60, Paint Rock 14

Walnut Springs 34, Gholson 22

Welch Dawson 28, Lamesa Klondike 0

White Deer 99, Groom 65

Zephyr 56, Santa Anna 0

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Austin Hyde Park 42, Shiner St. Paul 20

Austin Regents 28, Houston Second Baptist 10

Austin St. Dominic 17, Boerne Geneva 16

Austin St. Michael 18, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 6

Austin TSD 36, Garland Christian 12

Austin Veritas 65, Katy Faith West 6

Baytown Christian 53, Houston Clear Lake Christian 0

Beaumont Legacy Christian 53, Logos Prep 0

Bellaire Episcopal 48, Dallas St. Mark 3

Brownsville St. Joseph 45, Raymondville 20

Bullard Brook Hill 40, Katy Pope John 7

Bulverde Bracken 38, Giddings State School 32

CC John Paul 37, Monte Alto 13

Dallas Christian 57, Dallas Gateway 8

Dallas Episcopal 52, Houston St. John’s 51

Dallas Lakehill 51, McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 50, OT

Denton Calvary 38, Savoy 22

EP Cathedral 44, San Elizario 3

Flower Mound Coram Deo 56, FW Lake Country 28

Fredericksburg Heritage 54, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 52

FW All Saints 42, Houston Kinkaid 21

FW Country Day 51, Dallas Greenhill 32

FW Southwest Christian 34, Arlington Grace Prep 13

FW Trinity Valley 28, Austin St. Stephen 0

Grapevine Faith 35, Dallas Lincoln 8

Houston Christian 27, Pro-Vision Academy 19

Irving Cistercian 49, Arlington Oakridge 32

Muenster Sacred Heart 53, Era 13

New Braunfels Christian 72, SA Atonement 15

Rockwall Heritage 54, Granbury North Central 0

SA Antonian 38, Floresville 28

SA Holy Cross 48, Hondo 28

Seguin Lifegate 48, Victoria Faith 0

St. Mary’s Hall 46, Johnson City 29

Tomball Concordia 21, Hitchcock 20

Tyler All Saints 51, Malakoff Cross Roads 0

Waco Vanguard 54, Temple Holy Trinity 0

WF Christian 58, Chillicothe 52

OTHER

Alvin Shadow Creek 33, Houston Lutheran South 10

Arlington St. Paul 62, Lakeland Christian Academy 14

Austin Brentwood 33, SA Texas Military 32

Azle Christian School 62, Haslet Heritage 47

Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 63, Quitman 6

Borden County def. Tioga , forfeit

Casady , Okla. 27, Austin St. Andrew’s 13

Conroe Covenant def. Bellville Faith , forfeit

Fort Worth Christian 35, Gainesville State School 26

Guymon , Okla. 34, Dalhart 16

Longview Heritage 52, Dallas Academy 30

Plano CHANT 55, Watauga Harvest 35

Rio Grande City La Grulla 17, Lyford 7

SA Winston def. SA Monte Vista , forfeit

Spring Providence Classical 45, Conroe Lifestyle 0

Waco Methodist 55, FW Nazarene 48

Wilson def. Afton Patton Springs , forfeit

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Alvarado vs. Brownwood, ccd.

Anton vs. Hermleigh, ppd. to Sept. 17.

Argyle vs. Abilene Wylie, ccd.

Benjamin vs. Abilene Christian, ccd.

Blackwell vs. Rotan, ccd.

Christoval vs. Stanton, ccd.

Cisco vs. Clyde, ccd.

Coahoma vs. Bangs, ccd.

Covington vs. Moran, ccd.

Eldorado vs. Miles, ccd.

Higgins vs. Hedley, ppd. to Sept. 17.

Ira vs. Robert Lee, ccd.

Mullin vs. Veribest, ccd.

Ozona vs. San Angelo Grape Creek, ccd.

San Angelo Lake View vs. Midland Greenwood, ccd.

San Angelo Texas Leadership vs. Colorado City, ccd.

Snyder vs. Sweetwater, ccd

Trent vs. Ackerly Sands, susp.

Westbrook vs. Water Valley, ccd.

Area standings

District 3-6A

W

L

W

L

Haltom

0

0

3

1

Fossil Ridge

0

0

3

1

Timber Creek

0

0

3

1

Abilene

0

0

3

1

Weatherford

0

0

1

3

Keller Central

0

0

1

3

Keller

0

0

0

4

District 4-6A

W

L

W

L

Arl. Bowie

0

0

3

0

Lamar

0

0

2

1

Paschal

0

0

2

1

Arlington

0

0

1

2

Martin

0

0

1

2

Sam Houston

0

0

1

2

Mansfield

0

0

1

2

North Crowley

0

0

0

3

District 5-6A

W

L

W

L

Trinity

0

0

3

0

Flower Mound Marcus

0

0

2

1

Hebron

0

0

2

1

L.D. Bell

0

0

2

1

Lewisville

0

0

2

1

Carroll

0

0

2

1

Flower Mound

0

0

1

2

TC Nelson

0

0

0

3

District 6-5A

W

L

W

L

Aledo

0

0

3

0

Northwest

0

0

3

0

Chisholm Trail

0

0

2

1

Haslet Eaton

0

0

1

2

Boswell

0

0

1

2

Brewer

0

0

1

2

Azle

0

0

0

3

Saginaw

0

0

0

3

District 7-5A

W

L

W

L

South Hills

0

0

3

0

Arl. Heights

0

0

2

1

North Side

0

0

2

1

Southwest

0

0

2

1

Trimble Tech

0

0

2

1

Western Hills

0

0

2

1

Wyatt

0

0

0

3

Fort Worth YMLA

0

0

0

3

District 8-5A

W

L

W

L

Grapevine

0

0

3

0

Richland

0

0

3

0

Birdville

0

0

2

1

Carter-Riverside

0

0

2

1

Eastern Hills

0

0

2

1

Coll. Heritage

0

0

1

2

Polytechnic

0

0

1

2

Dunbar

0

0

0

3

District 9-5A

W

L

W

L

Burleson Cent.

0

0

3

0

Cleburne

0

0

3

0

Arl. Seguin

0

0

2

1

Crowley

0

0

2

1

Everman

0

0

2

1

Burleson

0

0

1

2

Granbury

0

0

1

2

Joshua

0

0

1

2

District 10-5A

W

L

W

L

Waxahachie

1

0

4

0

Lancaster

1

0

3

1

Mans. Legacy

1

0

3

1

Timberview

1

0

2

2

Lake Ridge

0

1

2

2

Summit

0

1

2

2

Red Oak

0

1

2

2

Midlothian

0

1

1

3

District 5-4A Div. I

W

L

W

L

Mineral Wells

0

0

3

0

Kennedale

0

0

2

1

Springtown

0

0

2

1

Lake Worth

0

0

1

3

Castleberry

0

0

0

4

D. Hill-Jarvis

0

0

0

4

District 4-4A Div. II

W

L

W

L

Godley

0

0

4

0

Hillsboro

0

0

2

1

Venus

0

0

2

2

Fort Worth Benbrook

0

0

0

4

Glen Rose

0

0

0

4

Waxahachie Life

0

0

0

3

