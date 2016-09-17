Friday’s statewide high school football scores and area standings

Click here to search stats and schedules for area teams.
CLASS 6A
Abilene 53, Odessa 7
Austin Anderson 43, Austin High 40
Austin Westlake 35, Austin Bowie 21
Beaumont West Brook 28, Houston St. Thomas 20
Cibolo Steele 24, Smithson Valley 17
Conroe 30, Clute Brazoswood 21
Converse Judson 54, New Braunfels 13
Cypress Creek 53, Cypress Lakes 49
Deer Park 26, Conroe Oak Ridge 21
Del Rio 22, SA Southwest 14
Del Valle 49, Austin Reagan 26
Garland Naaman Forest 15, Sherman 8
Garland Rowlett 28, Keller Fossil Ridge 23
Garland Sachse 48, Copperas Cove 16
Hewitt Midway 28, Waco 7
Houston Lamar 31, Alief Elsik 6
Houston Langham Creek 22, Cypress Falls 14
Katy 45, Katy Cinco Ranch 7
Keller Central 41, Garland 7
Kyle Lehman 29, SA Northside Jay 14
La Joya Palmview 21, Brownsville Pace 14
La Porte 46, Houston Bellaire 6
Lake Travis 50, Pflugerville Hendrickson 7
Laredo United 56, Laredo Johnson 0
Laredo United South 48, SA South San Antonio 14
Longview 47, Mesquite Horn 37
Lufkin 35, Monterrey Tech, Mexico 7
McAllen Memorial 32, Los Fresnos 30
Midland 24, Keller 21
Montgomery 45, Alief Hastings 14
New Braunfels Canyon 29, SA Wagner 15
North Mesquite 28, Mesquite 25
Pearland 37, Pasadena Memorial 10
Pearland Dawson 35, Pasadena Dobie 20
PSJA North 31, La Joya 0
Rockwall 59, Tyler 58
Rockwall-Heath 34, Tyler Lee 7
Round Rock Cedar Ridge 28, Temple 14
Round Rock McNeil 14, Killeen 9
Round Rock Stony Point 24, Leander 14
Round Rock Westwood 34, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 0
SA Churchill 21, SA Northside Warren 14
SA Northside Brandeis 30, SA Madison 7
SA Northside Clark 33, SA McCollum 20
SA Northside Taft 38, San Marcos 35
SA Reagan 27, Buda Hays 14
SA Roosevelt 27, SA Northside Stevens 24
Schertz Clemens 56, SA East Central 21
The Woodlands 42, Richmond George Ranch 14
CLASS 5A
Abilene Cooper 28, Wolfforth Frenship 25
Alice 21, CC Carroll 7
Amarillo Palo Duro 38, Bushland 8
Angleton 28, Houston Westside 0
Austin LBJ 23, Manor 7
Austin William Travis 57, Austin Eastside Memorial 0
Barbers Hill 54, Humble Kingwood Park 3
Bastrop 43, Bastrop Cedar Creek 9
Boerne-Champion 42, Castroville Medina Valley 0
Bryan Rudder 34, Jasper 21
Canutillo 45, EP Hanks 0
Canyon 42, Big Spring 14
CC Flour Bluff 50, Gregory-Portland 14
CC King 38, CC Tuloso-Midway 6
CC Moody 26, CC Miller 7
Cedar Park 35, Georgetown East View 20
College Station 29, Pflugerville 17
Dallas Adamson 41, Dallas Conrad 6
Dallas Highland Park 27, Lucas Lovejoy 20
Dallas Molina 41, Dallas Jefferson 35
Dallas Spruce 52, Dallas Sunset 7
Dallas Wilson 55, Dallas Hillcrest 0
Dayton 41, Humble 28
Denison 64, Frisco Heritage 60
Denton Ryan 51, Frisco Lone Star 34
Dripping Springs 26, Kerrville Tivy 7
Eagle Pass Winn 27, Mission 7
El Paso Eastlake 50, EP Riverside 0
Ennis 63, Dallas Kimball 7
EP Del Valle 37, EP Ysleta 26
EP Parkland 34, EP Bel Air 27
Frisco 42, Texarkana Pleasant Grove 16
Frisco Independence 24, North Garland 16
FW North Side 42, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 6
Georgetown 62, Elgin 20
Greenville 27, Seagoville 0
Houston Furr 30, Houston Austin 20
Houston Madison 38, Houston Waltrip 21
Jacksonville 34, Mount Pleasant 16
Lancaster 54, Mansfield Lake Ridge 38
Laredo Martin 20, Rio Grande City 16
Laredo Nixon 55, Laredo Cigarroa 10
Livingston 32, Lumberton 28
Lockhart 48, Seguin 28
Lubbock Cooper 17, Weatherford 0
Lubbock Monterey 51, Midland Lee 24
Mansfield Legacy 47, Midlothian 29
Mansfield Timberview 30, Red Oak 7
Marshall 40, Corsicana 0
Mesquite Poteet 34, Forney 14
Mission Memorial 20, Roma 16
Mission Sharyland 45, Pharr Valley View 14
Nacogdoches 35, Hallsville 14
Nederland 48, Baytown Lee 7
New Caney 49, Conroe Caney Creek 0
Pflugerville Connally 35, Hutto 30
Plainview 35, Borger 7
Port Arthur Memorial 34, Beaumont Central 13
Port Lavaca Calhoun 26, Liberty Hill 12
Richmond Foster 42, Tomball 14
SA Alamo Heights 41, Marble Falls 16
SA Brackenridge 24, SA Jefferson 0
SA Houston 39, SA Memorial 10
SA Kennedy 28, SA Burbank 10
Texarkana Texas 44, Kilgore 0
Victoria East 55, McAllen 3
Vidor 42, Beaumont Ozen 7
Waxahachie 41, Mansfield Summit 17
West Mesquite 27, Royse City 10
Whitehouse 49, Sulphur Springs 31
Wylie East 56, North Forney 28
CLASS 4A
Andrews 43, Monahans 40
Anna 20, Bonham 14
Aransas Pass 47, Santa Rosa 20
Atlanta 31, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 20
Aubrey 62, Benbrook 9
Bellville 35, Sealy 7
Brookshire Royal 26, Smithville 20
Bullard 29, Commerce 13
Burnet 43, Austin Crockett 18
Canton 49, Waxahachie Life 14
Celina 72, Fort Worth YMLA 0
Center 34, Diboll 21
China Spring 70, Troy 14
Cleveland 21, Hempstead 17
Clint 32, Silver, N.M. 28
Clint Mountain View 48, Tornillo 0
Cuero 43, Gonzales 0
Decatur 61, Stephenville 35
Denver City 14, Kermit 6
Devine 41, SA Central Catholic 38
El Campo 32, Wharton 28
Emory Rains 54, Longview Spring Hill 21
Ferris 31, Mabank 3
Fredericksburg 48, Lytle 20
Gatesville 37, Hillsboro 21
Geronimo Navarro 42, La Grange 13
Giddings 44, Yoakum 33
Gladewater 30, Tyler Chapel Hill 0
Godley 49, FW Castleberry 17
Graham 68, Burkburnett 19
Henderson 41, Longview Pine Tree 7
Houston Scarborough 29, KIPP Generations 10
Iowa Park 45, Mineral Wells 29
Kaufman 42, Denton Braswell 3
Kennedale 34, WF Rider 27
Krum 65, Lake Worth 7
Lamesa 28, Slaton 18
Levelland 77, Brownfield 31
Liberty 20, Woodville 14
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 43, Orangefield 42, OT
Lorena 42, Lampasas 35
Lubbock Estacado 24, Lubbock 17
Melissa 34, Whitesboro 14
Midlothian Heritage 38, Crandall 24
Needville 14, Pasadena Rayburn 0
Orange Grove 43, San Diego 29
Pearsall 28, Mathis 22
Pecos 68, Fabens 22
Perryton 56, Pampa 29
Pleasanton 30, Bandera 14
Port Isabel 35, La Feria 21
Poteet 42, Karnes City 8
Princeton 37, Frisco Reedy 21
Rio Hondo 58, Hidalgo 0
Robinson 61, Athens 36
Robstown 23, Kingsville King 19
Rockport-Fulton 38, Ingleside 13
Rusk 35, Fairfield 28
Salado 38, Florence 8
Sanger 35, Bridgeport 3
Seminole 29, Amarillo River Road 12
Shepherd 42, Trinity 13
Sinton 55, Beeville Jones 45
Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 49, Beaumont Kelly 0
Springtown 61, Gainesville 32
Stafford 51, Navasota 6
Sweeny 41, Freeport Brazosport 14
Tatum 28, Wills Point 9
Terrell 38, Lindale 14
Van 38, Palestine 21
Venus 63, North Dallas 0
Waco La Vega 48, Mexia 14
West Columbia 28, La Marque 14
West Orange-Stark 61, Houston KIPP 0
WF Hirschi 16, Vernon 9
Wimberley 31, Fischer Canyon Lake 21
Zapata 28, Carrizo Springs 14
CLASS 3A
Altair Rice 34, Luling 12
Arp 62, Shelbyville 14
Banquete 41, Freer 28
Beckville 35, Hemphill 16
Big Lake Reagan County 42, Forsan 14
Bishop 44, La Villa 0
Blanco 14, Universal City Randolph 7
Bloomington 31, Palacios 14
Boling 57, Houston Westbury Christian 21
Bowie 38, Holliday 17
Breckenridge 21, Dublin 17
Brock 58, Dallas Triple A 0
Bruceville-Eddy 24, Clifton 19
Callisburg 54, Tom Bean 8
Cameron Yoe 30, Bay City 27
Canadian 42, Stratford 14
Childress 45, Muleshoe 28
Coleman 28, Brady 19
Comanche 19, Little River Academy 14
Comfort 34, Ingram Moore 28
Corrigan-Camden 69, Kountze 32
Cotulla 12, Natalia 10
Crane 33, Alpine 14
Crockett 45, Madisonville 14
Dallas Madison 34, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 0
East Bernard 35, Van Vleck 0
East Chambers 34, New Waverly 7
Edgewood 70, Grand Saline 42
El Maton Tidehaven 42, Louise 12
Elysian Fields 67, Midland Christian 0
Farmersville 28, Caddo Mills 18
Franklin 48, Waco Connally 42
Friona 27, Floydada 14
George West 48, Falfurrias 17
Goliad 41, Marion 28
Grandview 62, Scurry-Rosser 13
Gunter 27, Pilot Point 21
Hallettsville 28, Columbus 21
Hebbronville 31, Progreso 12
Henrietta 45, Boyd 0
Howe 44, Quinlan Ford 13
Hughes Springs 14, Hooks 13
Jefferson 25, Frankston 14
Jourdanton 14, Dilley 8
Kemp 26, Maypearl 14
Kirbyville 49, San Augustine 20
Leonard 53, Valley View 24
Lexington 76, Jarrell 7
Littlefield 17, Lubbock Roosevelt 0
Lone Oak 56, Whitewright 39
Malakoff 46, Tyler Grace Community 14
McGregor 62, Marlin 7
Millsap 46, Arlington Pantego Christian 0
Mineola 63, Brownsboro 22
Mount Vernon 40, Ore City 26
New London West Rusk 72, New Diana 20
Newton 38, Bridge City 16
Nocona 39, Chico 0
Odem 33, CC West Oso 14
Omaha Pewitt 29, New Boston 21
Paradise 16, WF City View 7
Paris Chisum 36, Queen City 18
Pattonville Prairiland 21, Celeste 6
Ponder 35, Sadler S&S Consolidated 31
Poth 61, Kenedy 0
Pottsboro 45, Paris North Lamar 28
Redwater 33, Winona 14
Rice 23, Cayuga 14
Rio Vista 52, Itasca 8
SA Cole 20, Nixon-Smiley 7
Schulenburg 21, Weimar 14
Skidmore-Tynan 34, Riviera Kaufer 25
Sonora 51, Tuscola Jim Ned 14
Spearman 21, Texhoma, Okla. 12
Stockdale 23, Yorktown 21
Sunnyvale 70, Palmer 0
Taft 40, CC London 13
Tolar 27, Early 0
Troup 19, Palestine Westwood 14
Van Alstyne 48, Nevada Community 14
Vanderbilt Industrial 28, Victoria St. Joseph 20
Wall 28, Eastland 14
Wallis Brazos 35, Flatonia 28
Waskom 43, Tyler Gorman 29
White Oak 43, Daingerfield 36
Winnsboro 37, Gladewater Sabine 12
CLASS 2A
Agua Dulce 21, Runge 14
Albany 34, Anson 0
Alto 42, Garrison 41
Anthony 34, Van Horn 14
Archer City 55, Olney 27
Bells 39, Honey Grove 0
Ben Bolt 36, Bruni 21
Benavides 27, Santa Maria 7
Big Sandy 34, Harleton 18
Blue Ridge 50, Quinlan Boles 28
Bovina 37, Olton 25
Boys Ranch 28, Shamrock 19
Bremond 56, Waco Reicher 14
Bronte 19, McCamey 6
Burton 48, Normangee 14
Centerville 54, Hardin 3
Charlotte 51, SA Lee 20
Chilton 19, Axtell 9
Clarendon 36, Gruver 0
Collinsville 50, Perrin-Whitt 14
Crawford 35, Bosqueville 20
Crosbyton 45, Springlake-Earth 28
Cross Plains 41, San Saba 14
Cumby 44, Trenton 0
De Leon 9, Santo 0
Electra 57, Alvord 29
Evadale 49, Saratoga West Hardin 6
Farwell 14, Sundown 7
Frost 63, Waco Texas Wind 0
Ganado 21, Danbury 6
Gladewater Union Grove 44, Mount Enterprise 0
Goldthwaite 30, Junction 10
Granger 35, Hubbard 31
Grapeland 66, Colmesneil 13
Groveton 49, Buffalo 24
Hale Center 54, Lockney 14
Hamilton 28, Thorndale 21
Hamlin 55, Winters 6
Harper 41, Center Point 24
Hawley 31, Lubbock Christian 6
Hico 48, Italy 7
Holland 56, Bartlett 0
Iola 34, Milano 7
Iraan 24, Mason 21
Joaquin 42, Huntington 0
La Pryor 54, Sabinal 26
Leakey 40, Menard 6
Linden-Kildare 27, De Kalb 23
Lindsay 55, Frisco Legacy Christian 49
Lovelady 20, Jewett Leon 12
Mart 44, Kerens 7
Maud 33, Simms Bowie 6
Memphis 34, Quanah 14
Meridian 38, Moody 36
Muenster 47, McKinney Christian 20
Munday 22, Windthorst 0
New Deal 55, Sunray 34
Overton 39, Como-Pickton 14
Panhandle 41, Dimmitt 7
Pettus 26, Harlingen Marine Military 15
Pineland West Sabine 62, Burkeville 8
Plains 24, Amarillo San Jacinto 22
Post 35, Idalou 21
Price Carlisle 27, Alba-Golden 7
Ralls 20, Morton 12
Refugio 37, Edna 0
Riesel 29, Corsicana Mildred 28
Rocksprings 42, Mertzon Irion County 34
Rosebud-Lott 56, Central Texas Christian 31
Sanford-Fritch 28, Vega 6
Seagraves 35, Wink 28
Seymour 23, Petrolia 21
Shiner 48, Falls City 0
Snook 49, Bryan St. Joseph 21
Stamford 35, Haskell 26
Stinnett West Texas 58, Booker 0
Sudan 36, Lubbock Trinity 0
Tahoka 27, Smyer 14
Tenaha 44, Clarksville 0
Thrall 29, Schertz John Paul II 14
Three Rivers 42, Woodsboro 14
Timpson 35, Hawkins 14
Valley Mills 31, Blooming Grove 13
Wellington 52, Tulia 13
Wheeler 26, Amarillo Highland Park 21
Wolfe City 29, Detroit 0
Wortham 41, Dawson 14
CLASS A
Abbott 58, Blum 52
Amherst 71, Whiteface 26
Avalon 60, Aquilla 26
Balmorhea 45, Garden City 35
Bowie Gold-Burg 40, Harrold 6
Brackett 26, D’Hanis 12
Bryson 52, Brookesmith 6
Calvert 50, Trinidad 0
Coolidge 46, Oakwood 24
Crowell 53, WF Notre Dame 8
Eden 67, Rochelle 6
Fayetteville , Ark. 35, Dallas Bishop Dunne 25
Gordon 64, Forestburg 12
Grandfalls-Royalty 66, Marfa 34
Happy 54, Ropesville Ropes 6
High Island 88, Lake Jackson Brazosport 42
Imperial Buena Vista 44, Midland Trinity 27
Iredell 48, Evant 0
Jayton 62, Haskell Paint Creek 12
Jonesboro 78, Cherokee 13
Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 48, Longview Trinity 34
Lefors 69, Amarillo Holy Cross 18
Lenorah Grady 37, Rankin 28
Lingleville 60, Rising Star 14
Lometa 52, Morgan 7
Loraine 60, Southland 46
Matador Motley County 50, Miami 0
May 65, Blanket 20
McLean 48, Kress 0
Meadow 60, Spur 12
New Home 67, Nazareth 22
Newcastle 49, Woodson 8
O’Donnell 100, Lubbock Home School 88
Oglesby 56, Kopperl 19
Penelope 61, Mount Calm 16
Petersburg 58, Guthrie 51
Richland Springs 60, Austin Hill Country 8
Rule 81, Whitharral 75, OT
Saint Jo 70, Vernon Northside 13
Sanderson 70, Fort Davis 22
Silverton 62, Briscoe Fort Elliott 42
Sterling City 67, Aspermont 18
Strawn 48, Gilmer Union Hill 36
Throckmorton 26, Knox City 12
Valera Panther Creek 60, Paint Rock 14
Walnut Springs 34, Gholson 22
Welch Dawson 28, Lamesa Klondike 0
White Deer 99, Groom 65
Zephyr 56, Santa Anna 0
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Austin Hyde Park 42, Shiner St. Paul 20
Austin Regents 28, Houston Second Baptist 10
Austin St. Dominic 17, Boerne Geneva 16
Austin St. Michael 18, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 6
Austin TSD 36, Garland Christian 12
Austin Veritas 65, Katy Faith West 6
Baytown Christian 53, Houston Clear Lake Christian 0
Beaumont Legacy Christian 53, Logos Prep 0
Bellaire Episcopal 48, Dallas St. Mark 3
Brownsville St. Joseph 45, Raymondville 20
Bullard Brook Hill 40, Katy Pope John 7
Bulverde Bracken 38, Giddings State School 32
CC John Paul 37, Monte Alto 13
Dallas Christian 57, Dallas Gateway 8
Dallas Episcopal 52, Houston St. John’s 51
Dallas Lakehill 51, McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 50, OT
Denton Calvary 38, Savoy 22
EP Cathedral 44, San Elizario 3
Flower Mound Coram Deo 56, FW Lake Country 28
Fredericksburg Heritage 54, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 52
FW All Saints 42, Houston Kinkaid 21
FW Country Day 51, Dallas Greenhill 32
FW Southwest Christian 34, Arlington Grace Prep 13
FW Trinity Valley 28, Austin St. Stephen 0
Grapevine Faith 35, Dallas Lincoln 8
Houston Christian 27, Pro-Vision Academy 19
Irving Cistercian 49, Arlington Oakridge 32
Muenster Sacred Heart 53, Era 13
New Braunfels Christian 72, SA Atonement 15
Rockwall Heritage 54, Granbury North Central 0
SA Antonian 38, Floresville 28
SA Holy Cross 48, Hondo 28
Seguin Lifegate 48, Victoria Faith 0
St. Mary’s Hall 46, Johnson City 29
Tomball Concordia 21, Hitchcock 20
Tyler All Saints 51, Malakoff Cross Roads 0
Waco Vanguard 54, Temple Holy Trinity 0
WF Christian 58, Chillicothe 52
OTHER
Alvin Shadow Creek 33, Houston Lutheran South 10
Arlington St. Paul 62, Lakeland Christian Academy 14
Austin Brentwood 33, SA Texas Military 32
Azle Christian School 62, Haslet Heritage 47
Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 63, Quitman 6
Borden County def. Tioga , forfeit
Casady , Okla. 27, Austin St. Andrew’s 13
Conroe Covenant def. Bellville Faith , forfeit
Fort Worth Christian 35, Gainesville State School 26
Guymon , Okla. 34, Dalhart 16
Longview Heritage 52, Dallas Academy 30
Plano CHANT 55, Watauga Harvest 35
Rio Grande City La Grulla 17, Lyford 7
SA Winston def. SA Monte Vista , forfeit
Spring Providence Classical 45, Conroe Lifestyle 0
Waco Methodist 55, FW Nazarene 48
Wilson def. Afton Patton Springs , forfeit
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Alvarado vs. Brownwood, ccd.
Anton vs. Hermleigh, ppd. to Sept. 17.
Argyle vs. Abilene Wylie, ccd.
Benjamin vs. Abilene Christian, ccd.
Blackwell vs. Rotan, ccd.
Christoval vs. Stanton, ccd.
Cisco vs. Clyde, ccd.
Coahoma vs. Bangs, ccd.
Covington vs. Moran, ccd.
Eldorado vs. Miles, ccd.
Higgins vs. Hedley, ppd. to Sept. 17.
Ira vs. Robert Lee, ccd.
Mullin vs. Veribest, ccd.
Ozona vs. San Angelo Grape Creek, ccd.
San Angelo Lake View vs. Midland Greenwood, ccd.
San Angelo Texas Leadership vs. Colorado City, ccd.
Snyder vs. Sweetwater, ccd
Trent vs. Ackerly Sands, susp.
Westbrook vs. Water Valley, ccd.
Area standings
District 3-6A
W
L
W
L
Haltom
0
0
3
1
Fossil Ridge
0
0
3
1
Timber Creek
0
0
3
1
Abilene
0
0
3
1
Weatherford
0
0
1
3
Keller Central
0
0
1
3
Keller
0
0
0
4
District 4-6A
W
L
W
L
Arl. Bowie
0
0
3
0
Lamar
0
0
2
1
Paschal
0
0
2
1
Arlington
0
0
1
2
Martin
0
0
1
2
Sam Houston
0
0
1
2
Mansfield
0
0
1
2
North Crowley
0
0
0
3
District 5-6A
W
L
W
L
Trinity
0
0
3
0
Flower Mound Marcus
0
0
2
1
Hebron
0
0
2
1
L.D. Bell
0
0
2
1
Lewisville
0
0
2
1
Carroll
0
0
2
1
Flower Mound
0
0
1
2
TC Nelson
0
0
0
3
District 6-5A
W
L
W
L
Aledo
0
0
3
0
Northwest
0
0
3
0
Chisholm Trail
0
0
2
1
Haslet Eaton
0
0
1
2
Boswell
0
0
1
2
Brewer
0
0
1
2
Azle
0
0
0
3
Saginaw
0
0
0
3
District 7-5A
W
L
W
L
South Hills
0
0
3
0
Arl. Heights
0
0
2
1
North Side
0
0
2
1
Southwest
0
0
2
1
Trimble Tech
0
0
2
1
Western Hills
0
0
2
1
Wyatt
0
0
0
3
Fort Worth YMLA
0
0
0
3
District 8-5A
W
L
W
L
Grapevine
0
0
3
0
Richland
0
0
3
0
Birdville
0
0
2
1
Carter-Riverside
0
0
2
1
Eastern Hills
0
0
2
1
Coll. Heritage
0
0
1
2
Polytechnic
0
0
1
2
Dunbar
0
0
0
3
District 9-5A
W
L
W
L
Burleson Cent.
0
0
3
0
Cleburne
0
0
3
0
Arl. Seguin
0
0
2
1
Crowley
0
0
2
1
Everman
0
0
2
1
Burleson
0
0
1
2
Granbury
0
0
1
2
Joshua
0
0
1
2
District 10-5A
W
L
W
L
Waxahachie
1
0
4
0
Lancaster
1
0
3
1
Mans. Legacy
1
0
3
1
Timberview
1
0
2
2
Lake Ridge
0
1
2
2
Summit
0
1
2
2
Red Oak
0
1
2
2
Midlothian
0
1
1
3
District 5-4A Div. I
W
L
W
L
Mineral Wells
0
0
3
0
Kennedale
0
0
2
1
Springtown
0
0
2
1
Lake Worth
0
0
1
3
Castleberry
0
0
0
4
D. Hill-Jarvis
0
0
0
4
District 4-4A Div. II
W
L
W
L
Godley
0
0
4
0
Hillsboro
0
0
2
1
Venus
0
0
2
2
Fort Worth Benbrook
0
0
0
4
Glen Rose
0
0
0
4
Waxahachie Life
0
0
0
3
