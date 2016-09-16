No. 8 Lancaster outlasts Mansfield Lake Ridge in 10-5A play

LANCASTER With the teams combining for more than 1,100 yards, Friday night’s District 10-5A opener at Lancaster gave fans plenty to cheer about.
Starting district play against one another for the third consecutive season, Lancaster outlasted Mansfield Lake Ridge 54-38 at Humphrey Tiger Stadium.
The Tigers, No. 8 in the Associated Press Class 5A state poll, used a 16-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Hatton to LT Jessie to go up 47-32 with seven minutes left, and Gabe Peterson picked off a Lake Ridge pass with 3:30 to play to seal the victory.
Lancaster (3-1, 1-0 in 10-5A) gained 632 yards of total offense. Hatton was 16-of-28 passing for 333 yards and four touchdowns, and Tramarcus Shamlin ran in a 29-yard touchdown for Lancaster with 51 seconds left for the final points.
Last year, the Eagles snapped Lancaster’s three-game winning streak in the series. On Friday, the Tigers made sure to get the win back on their turf.
Lake Ridge (2-2, 0-1) struck first with a 48-yard touchdown pass from Jason Bean to Cartraven Walker two plays into its second possession with 9:22 left in the first quarter. The drive was set up by Seth Ette’s interception.
Lancaster used a nine-play, 84-yard drive to take a 7-6 lead with 3:32 left in the first quarter. Hatton hit Cartrell Thomas for 39 yards to set up a 1-yard touchdown run from Demadric Williams.
The Eagles went back up 12-7 just before the first quarter ended with Bean’s second touchdown pass, a 28-yarder to T.J. Graham, but the Tigers answered with a 10-play drive with Williams scoring from the 2 as Lancaster regained the lead 13-12 with 8:31 left in the second quarter.
Hatton found 6-foot-4 senior Omar Manning for a 27-yard touchdown with 4:40 in the second to extend Lancaster’s lead to 19-12.
Each team traded a pair of touchdowns in the final 4:40 of the half. Bean hit Graham for a 22-yard touchdown pass, but two plays later on the ensuing drive, Hatton went to Jessie for a 63-yard score and 26-18 lead. Lake Ridge tied it when Bean hooked up with Zach Jackson for 10 yards, but again Lancaster answered just 21 seconds later on a 72-yard run by Jordan Hollis to go into half up 33-26.
Hatton hit Thomas for a 17-yard score for a 40-26 lead with eight minutes left in the third.
Bean, who threw for 323 yards and four touchdowns, scored from the 1 late in the quarter. Lake Ridge gained 470 yards of total offense.
