Fossil Ridge stopped short of comeback, loses nail-biter

Keller Fossil Ridge was driving in for the go-ahead touchdown with under four minutes, but stalled at the Rowlett 10-yard line and the Eagles held on for a 28-23 victory Friday in a matchup of undefeated teams in Southlake.
Key players: Fossil Ridge quarterback Max Akin had a 45-yard touchdown run and a 30-yard touchdown pass. Panthers running back Anthony Smith added a 65-yard rushing score. Rowlett quarterback Preston Weeks finished with 225 passing yards.
Key stat: Fossil Ridge cut the deficit to 21-17 on Smith’s 65-yard TD in the third quarter, but could get no closer.
Records: Rowlett 4-0; Fossil Ridge 3-1
