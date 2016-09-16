Midland’s goal line stand keeps Keller winless

Trailing by three with 1:03 left in the game, Keller decided to go for a touchdown instead of kicking a game-tying field goal on fourth down from the Midland 1-yard line. Midland denied the Indians on a run up the middle to lock up a 24-21 win at Keller ISD Stadium.
Key players: The Indians’ Camron Jones led all rushers with 203 yards on 38 carries. Devon Collins scored both of Keller’s rushing touchdowns. Midland’s Jackson Anuskiewicz finished as the leading passer with 283 yards and two touchdowns.
Key stat: Keller lost the game despite winning the turnover battle 3-1.
Records: Midland 3-1; Keller 0-4
Comments