FW North Side builds early lead, eases past FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis

Keon Mann caught touchdown passes of 58 and 72 yards as he helped Fort Worth North Side defeat Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis 42-6 at Farrington Field.
Key players: North Side’s Erick Esparza and Isai Soto had touchdowns rushing. Rafael Carbajal and Aladar Gutierrez chipped in a pair of fumble returns for scores. Diamond Hill-Jarvis was led by Jeno Mack’s 75 yards and a score on 15 carries.
Key stat: Diamond Hill-Jarvis was held to 37 yards and fumbled three times in the first half as North Side built a 28-6 lead.
Records: North Side 2-1; DH-Jarvis 0-4
