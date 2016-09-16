Turnovers help Waxahachie roll

William Jones of Mansfield Summit snags a touchdown catch from Trey Jackson.
Brad Loper
Special to the Star-Telegram
Mansfield Summit Jaguars quarterback Brysen Mckinney (12) runs upfield against Waxahachie Indians defender Trey Jackson (9) in the first half of high school football action at Newsom Stadium in Mansfield.
Brad Loper
Special to the Star-Telegram
Waxahachie Indians wide receiver Trey Jackson (9) is chased down by Mansfield Summit Jaguars defensive back Derek Johnson (3) in the first half of high school football action at Newsom Stadium in Mansfield.
Brad Loper
Waxahachie Indians receiver Jalen Reagor (1) splits through Mansfield Summit Jaguars linebacker Charles Ayena (34) and cornerback Rommell Jackson (7) in the first half of high school football action at Newsom Stadium in Mansfield.
Brad Loper
Special to the Star-Telegram
Mansfield Summit Jaguars receiver Tevin Nash (5) and Waxahachie Indians defensive back Deveon Sargent (31) battles for a long pass in the first half of high school football action at Newsom Stadium in Mansfield.
Brad Loper
Special to the Star-Telegram
Brad Loper
Special to the Star-Telegram
Mansfield Summit Jaguars quarterback Brysen Mckinney runs upfield against Waxahachie Indians defender Trey Jackson.
Brad Loper
Special to the Star-Telegram
Mansfield Summit Jaguars running back iDerek Johnson is tackled by Waxahachie Indians defensive backs Antwyan Redic and Demani Richardson.
Brad Loper
Special to the Star-Telegram
Waxahachie Indians wide receiver Trey Jackson is chased down by Mansfield Summit Jaguars defensive back Derek Johnson.
Brad Loper
Special to the Star-Telegram
Waxahachie Indians receiver Jalen Reagor splits through Mansfield Summit Jaguars linebacker Charles Ayena and cornerback Rommell Jackson in the first half.
Brad Loper
Special to the Star-Telegram
Mansfield Summit Jaguars receiver Tevin Nash and Waxahachie Indians defensive back Deveon Sargent battles for a long pass.
Brad Loper
Special to the Star-Telegram
Mansfield Summit Jaguars quarterback Brysen Mckinney is tackled by Waxahachie Indians linebacker Jarvis Mccray.
Brad Loper
Special to the Star-Telegram
Mansfield Summit Jaguars wide receiver Oswald Moobe is tackled by Waxahachie Indians linebacker Caleb High.
Brad Loper
Special to the Star-Telegram
Brad Loper
Special to the Star-Telegram
Mansfield Summit Jaguars receiver Tevin Nash collides with Waxahachie Indians safety Ashton Moore while going for a pass in the first half.
Brad Loper
Special to the Star-Telegram
Waxahachie Indians quarterback Bryse Salik is tackled by Mansfield Summit Jaguars linebacker Sir’Mann Toliver in the second half.
Brad Loper
Special to the Star-Telegram
Mansfield Summit Jaguars quarterback Brysen Mckinney scrambles in the second half.
Brad Loper
Special to the Star-Telegram
Mansfield Summit Jaguars running back Derek Johnson stiff-arms Waxahachie Indians Deveon Sargent in the second half.
Brad Loper
Special to the Star-Telegram
Mansfield Summit Jaguars running back Derek Johnson eludes Waxahachie Indians linebacker Caleb High in the second half.
Brad Loper
Special to the Star-Telegram
Brad Loper
Special to the Star-Telegram
Mansfield Summit Jaguars wide receiver William Jones makes a touchdown catch against Waxahachie Indians defensive back Trey Jackson in the second half.
Brad Loper
Special to the Star-Telegram
Mansfield Summit Jaguars wide receiver William Jones reacts to making a touchdown catch against the Waxahachie Indians in the second half.
Brad Loper
Special to the Star-Telegram
Mansfield Summit Jaguars Jorion Curry tries to make a leg tackle against Waxahachie Indians kick returner Jalen Reagor in the second half.
Brad Loper
Special to the Star-Telegram
Mansfield Summit Jaguars players prepare to take the field against the Waxahachie Indians in the first half.
Brad Loper
Special to the Star-Telegram
Members of the Mansfield Summit Junior ROTC display the colors before the first half.
Brad Loper
Special to the Star-Telegram
Mansfield Summit Jaguars Jacob Hanes sings the National Anthem.
Brad Loper
Special to the Star-Telegram
