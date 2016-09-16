High School Football

September 16, 2016 11:39 PM

Turnovers help Waxahachie roll

By Zach Warner

Special to the Star-Telegram

Waxahachie capitalized on four Mansfield Summit turnovers to open district play with an easy 41-17 victory.

Key players: Waxahachie RB Kenedy Snell ran for 129 yards and scored on runs of 57 and 47 yards. Indians QB Bryce Salik threw for 250 yards and ran for a TD. Waxahachie WR Jalen Reagor had eight catches for 125 yards and ran for two scores. Summit RB Derek Johnson rushed for 127 yards.

Key stat: Waxahachie outgained Summit 460 total yards to 320. The Indians had 250 passing yards and 210 rushing.

Records: Waxahachie, 4-0, 1-0 10-5A; Summit 2-2, 0-1

