Godley pulls away from FW Castleberry after tight first half

Fort Worth Castleberry kept it close early, but visiting Godley wore down the Lions in the second half in a 49-17 victory Friday in River Oaks to record its first 4-0 start since 2011.
Key players: Turner Middleton and Fabian Gage rushed for a combined 138 yards for Castleberry, which trailed only 14-10 at halftime. Daniel Trejo kicked a 35-yard field goal.
Key stat: Castleberry’s two touchdown drives both started inside the Godley 10-yard line after Wildcats fumbles.
Records: Godley 4-0; Castleberry 0-4
