High School Football

September 16, 2016 11:37 PM

Godley pulls away from FW Castleberry after tight first half

By Troy Phillips

Special to the Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Castleberry kept it close early, but visiting Godley wore down the Lions in the second half in a 49-17 victory Friday in River Oaks to record its first 4-0 start since 2011.

Key players: Turner Middleton and Fabian Gage rushed for a combined 138 yards for Castleberry, which trailed only 14-10 at halftime. Daniel Trejo kicked a 35-yard field goal.

Key stat: Castleberry’s two touchdown drives both started inside the Godley 10-yard line after Wildcats fumbles.

Records: Godley 4-0; Castleberry 0-4

High School Football

