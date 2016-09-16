Kennedale rallies from 17 down to beat Wichita Falls Rider

The Wildcats rushed for 340 yards and rallied from 17 points down in the second half by scoring 31 straight points in defeating the Raiders 34-27 at Kennedale High School. The Kennedale defense held Rider to 128 yards in the third and fourth quarters and four consecutive three-and-outs during the Wildcats’ offensive surge.
Key players: Kennedale RB DJ Kirven had 220 yards on 23 carries and a TD, while Jaden Knowles rushed 16 times for 113 yards and two TDs. Defensively, Baron Browning had a sack and forced fumble recovered by Kade Stephenson on Rider’s last drive. For Rider, QB Jorge Vargas passed for two touchdowns, while RB Bryce Hughes had a 45-yard scoring run that put the Raiders up 17-3.
Key stat: Kennedale’s average starting position during its 31-point burst was the Rider 42-yard line.
Records: Rider 1-3, Kennedale 2-1.
