Senior RB helps Mansfield Legacy pull away from Midlothian

Kameron Session was having a steady night, pounding away at the Midlothian defense. But on his first carry of the fourth quarter, Session found another gear.
The senior running back broke loose for a 90-yard run, giving Mansfield Legacy much-needed breathing room on the way to a 47-29 victory against Midlothian on Friday night at Midlothian Multi-Purpose Stadium in the District 10-5A opener for both teams.
Session finished with a game-high 205 yards on 21 carries — and also hauled in a pass for 18 yards — and helped the Broncos (3-1, 1-0 10-5A ) outscore the Panthers (1-3, 0-1) 27-9 in the second half.
“Midlothian is a heck of an offense; they’re hard to stop,” Legacy coach Chris Melson said. “We made some great adjustments at halftime. Kids really did a great job in the second half making plays.”
Legacy trailed 21-20 at halftime, but regained the lead on the first series of the second half. The Broncos opened the third quarter by recovering an onside kick. They proceeded to march 58 yards in nine plays, capped by an 11-yard screen pass from quarterback Kendall Catalon to Maliki Clay. Catalon passed for three touchdowns and scored on a 30-yard run.
Just as in the first half, when the two teams traded scores, Midlothian responded with a touchdown drive of its own. A 21-yard scamper by Chris Gomez gave the Panthers a 29-26 lead with 1:30 to go in the third quarter.
Legacy regained the lead for good on the final play of the fourth quarter, a 13-yard touchdown run by Grant Johnson.
The Broncos added two more scores in the fourth quarter: the 90-yard run by Session with 9:20 remaining followed by a 42-yard run by Johnson with 3:23 to go.
Midlothian rushed for 216 yards in the first half, but managed just 103 yards on the ground in the second half.
Landry Songer and the Midlothian ground game put the Panthers ahead late in the first half. Legacy led 14-7 at the end of the first quarter. But Songer’s 4-yard rushing touchdown on the second play of the second quarter. Zak Estridge rushed for a 2-point conversion following the score.
The Broncos pulled back in front on a 19-yard pass from Catalon to Troy Edwards Jr. A 2-point conversion run failed and Legacy led 20-15. Catalon passed for two scores and rushed for a 30-yard touchdown in the first half.
The two teams weren’t done trading scores. Songer hauled in a 12-yard reception to the Legacy 3 and then scored on a 3-yard run on the next play to give Midlothian a 21-20 lead with 21 seconds remaining in the first half.
