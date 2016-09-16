Fort Worth YMLA overwhelmed against Celina

John Franklin ran for two touchdowns as Celina defeated Fort Worth Young Men’s Leadership Academy 72-0 in a nondistrict game Friday at Clark Stadium. YMLA, a magnet school with a 3A enrollment, is competing in its first varsity season.
Key players: Celina’s John Franklin carried 10 times for 51 yards and two scores. Bobcats quarterback Travis Radke threw for a touchdown and 110 yards. YMLA junior quarterback Bryan Cottingim rushed for 66 yards on 22 carries and threw for 32 yards.
Key stat: The Bobcats racked up 527 yards of offense on 55 plays.
Records: Celina 2-2; FW YMLA 0-3
