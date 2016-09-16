High School Football

September 16, 2016 10:44 PM

Keller Central clobbers Garland

By Pat Wheeler

Special to the Star-Telegram

Zion Purvis scored three touchdowns rushing, two on identical 55-yard dashes, to lead Keller Central to its tfirst win of the year in a 41-7 romp over host Garland on Friday night.

Key players: Purvis finished with 154 yards on 10 carries, and teammate D’antaven Blackshear gained 127 yards on 18 carries. Keller Central struck early with a 45-yard interception return for a TD by Tony Dracoapoulos

Key stat: The Chargers rushed for 300 yards on only 35 attempts.

Records: Keller Central 1-3, Garland 1-3

