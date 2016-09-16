Krum dominates early in rout of Lake Worth

Lake Worth was unable to make the game competitive after Krum exploded for 35 first-quarter points. Four Lake Worth turnovers prevented the Frogs from getting anything going in a 65-7 defeat.
Key players: Krum quarterback Brandon Reeves finished 10 of 11 passing for 162 yards and one interceptions and added 123 yards and four touchdowns rushing. Krum running back Haeden Knight rushed nine times for 165 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Key stats: In a 44-point first half, Krum ran 34 plays from scrimmage and faced only one third down and six second downs.
Records: Lake Worth 1-3; Krum 3-1
Comments