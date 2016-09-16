Lubbock Cooper scores early, shuts out Weatherford

Lubbock Cooper gained 329 yards on the way to a in a 17-0 victory over Weatherford on Friday at Pirate Stadium. Kangaroos free safety Dylan Smith had an interception with 6:51 left in the fourth quarter.
Key players: Cooper’s Jarret Doege completed 33 of 42 passes for 272 yards with a rushing touchdown. Weatherford’s Kotie McClendon caught four passes for 46 yards.
Key stat: Weatherford was held to 52 yards in the first half and 101 for the game. Cooper scored all of its points in the first half. The Kangaroos open District 3-6A play next week at home against Keller.
Records: Lubbock Cooper 3-0; Weatherford 1-3
