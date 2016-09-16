Timber Creek wideout grabs 3 TDs in loss to undefeated Denton

Timber Creek receiver Eric Ezukaunma scored on touchdown catches of 48, 77 and 52 yards, but it wasn’t enough for the Falcons as Denton moved to 4-0 on the season with a 37-28 victory in a lightning-delayed Thursday night homecoming game at Keller ISD Stadium.
Timber Creek (3-1) was looking to go 4-0 for the first time in seven years of UIL competition and opened the game with an eight-play, 72-yard scoring drive, culminated by a 29-yard TD pass from Cade Schrader to Jerome Jackson.
Denton, No. 7 in the Class 5A Associated Press state poll, quickly answered with an 11-yard run by Adrian Wilson to make it 7-7.
Following a Timber Creek missed field goal, Denton drove to take its first lead on a 1-yard TD plunge by Caleb Osuofa.
The Falcons responded with a 48-yard scoring pass from Schrader to Ezukaunma that leveled the score at 14-all.
After a high snap on a punt that resulted in a Denton safety and 16-14 Broncos lead, Ezukaunma wowed the crowd on a 77-yard catch and run to give Timber Creek a 21-16 halftime advantage.
The teams traded touchdowns in the third quarter, including a 52-yarder for Ezukaunma’s third. He finished the night with 14 receptions for 272 yards.
Trailing 30-28 in the fourth quarter, Timber Creek drove to the Broncos’ 1-yard line, but turned it over on a fumbled snap. Denton then drove 94 yards to put the game away on a short Osuofa run, his third of the night.
Schrader finished with 418 yards and four TDs on 23-of-31 passing for the Falcons.
