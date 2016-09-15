Haltom wins at Wichita Falls behind fast start

Haltom rolled up nearly 200 first-quarter yards but then relied on its defense in a scoreless second half to beat Wichita Falls 21-17 on Thursday at Memorial Stadium.
Key players: Backup quarterback Jordan Chavez passed for 132 yards and a touchdown, and reserve running back Zacc Smith Smith had 137 yards, 127 before halftime, before suffering an injury.
Key stat: Haltom jumped to a 14-0 lead, controlling the first quarter with 196 yards to 27 for the Coyotes.
Records: Haltom 3-1; Wichita Falls 0-4
