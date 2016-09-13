Week 4 predictions: Tough starts for Mansfield teams in 10-5A

Only 16 games are on the area schedule for Week 4, with most teams on byes before district play begins next week.
The only eight-team district that isn’t taking Week 4 off is District 10-5A on Friday.
Waxahachie — No. 10 in The Associated Press state poll and coached by former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna — will look to remain undefeated with a visit to Newsom Stadium to play Mansfield Summit (2-1).
The host Jaguars haven’t allowed a point the past two weeks, but Waxahachie is averaging 45 points per game. The Indians win 45-24.
In Lancaster, the No. 8 Tigers play host to Mansfield Lake Ridge in a battle of 2-1 teams.
The Tigers have scored 96 points in the past two games combined, while the two nearly match in yards per game (Lancaster 419, Lake Ridge 411).
Advantage goes to the home team — Lancaster 35, Lake Ridge 24.
Rising teams
Thursday night is highlighted by two teams looking to go 4-0 as Denton takes on Keller Timber Creek at 7 p.m. at Keller ISD Athletic Complex.
Denton ranks No. 7 in the AP Class 5A state poll. The Broncos can go 4-0 for the first time since starting 6-0 in 2014. Denton has won 20 games the past three years — matching its total from 2004-13.
Timber Creek is in its seventh season in UIL football and can go 4-0 for the first time. This one will be an offensive shootout, with the two averaging a combined 78 points a game.
Denton is led by quarterback Colt Atkinson (585 pass, 7 TDs) and running back Caleb Osuofa (430 rush, 8 TDs).
Falcons quarterback Cade Schrader leads area teams in passing with 1,098 yards, while Erik Ezukanma ranks second in receiving with 456 yards.
In a game that will feature tons of points, Timber Creek wins 45-40.
Neutral site
In another battle of 3-0 teams, Keller Fossil Ridge and Rowlett will match up at Dragons Stadium in Southlake.
Fossil Ridge is the home team — Keller ISD Athletic Complex is occupied Thursday (Timber Creek) and Friday (Keller).
The Garland ISD stadiums, Williams and Homer B. Johnson, are also being used both days, and instead of waiting until Saturday, the two agreed on Dragon Stadium on Friday night.
The Panthers are averaging more than 100 more yards a game while allowing more than 100 yards fewer on defense. Fossil Ridge is scoring nearly 35 points a game; Rowlett stands at 28 points a game.
Only one team can stay perfect — Fossil Ridge does, 32-27.
Week 4 Pick ’em
Thursday (Winners in bold)
Haltom vs. Wichita Falls
Denton vs. Timber Creek
Friday
Lake Ridge vs. Lancaster
Timberview vs. Red Oak
Legacy vs. Midlothian
Waxahachie vs. Summit
Midland vs. Keller
Celina vs. Fort Worth YMLA
Fossil Ridge vs. Rowlett
North Side vs. Diamond Hill-Jarvis
Keller Central vs. Garland
Weatherford vs. Lubbock Cooper
Rider vs. Kennedale
Lake Worth vs. Krum
Fort Worth Benbrook vs. Aubrey
Godley vs. Castleberry
Last week: 26-12
Season: 86-32
