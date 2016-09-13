High School Football

September 13, 2016 4:54 PM

Week 4 predictions: Tough starts for Mansfield teams in 10-5A

By Brian Gosset

Only 16 games are on the area schedule for Week 4, with most teams on byes before district play begins next week.

The only eight-team district that isn’t taking Week 4 off is District 10-5A on Friday.

Waxahachie — No. 10 in The Associated Press state poll and coached by former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna — will look to remain undefeated with a visit to Newsom Stadium to play Mansfield Summit (2-1).

The host Jaguars haven’t allowed a point the past two weeks, but Waxahachie is averaging 45 points per game. The Indians win 45-24.

In Lancaster, the No. 8 Tigers play host to Mansfield Lake Ridge in a battle of 2-1 teams.

The Tigers have scored 96 points in the past two games combined, while the two nearly match in yards per game (Lancaster 419, Lake Ridge 411).

Advantage goes to the home team — Lancaster 35, Lake Ridge 24.

Rising teams

Thursday night is highlighted by two teams looking to go 4-0 as Denton takes on Keller Timber Creek at 7 p.m. at Keller ISD Athletic Complex.

Denton ranks No. 7 in the AP Class 5A state poll. The Broncos can go 4-0 for the first time since starting 6-0 in 2014. Denton has won 20 games the past three years — matching its total from 2004-13.

Timber Creek is in its seventh season in UIL football and can go 4-0 for the first time. This one will be an offensive shootout, with the two averaging a combined 78 points a game.

Denton is led by quarterback Colt Atkinson (585 pass, 7 TDs) and running back Caleb Osuofa (430 rush, 8 TDs).

Falcons quarterback Cade Schrader leads area teams in passing with 1,098 yards, while Erik Ezukanma ranks second in receiving with 456 yards.

In a game that will feature tons of points, Timber Creek wins 45-40.

Neutral site

In another battle of 3-0 teams, Keller Fossil Ridge and Rowlett will match up at Dragons Stadium in Southlake.

Fossil Ridge is the home team — Keller ISD Athletic Complex is occupied Thursday (Timber Creek) and Friday (Keller).

The Garland ISD stadiums, Williams and Homer B. Johnson, are also being used both days, and instead of waiting until Saturday, the two agreed on Dragon Stadium on Friday night.

The Panthers are averaging more than 100 more yards a game while allowing more than 100 yards fewer on defense. Fossil Ridge is scoring nearly 35 points a game; Rowlett stands at 28 points a game.

Only one team can stay perfect — Fossil Ridge does, 32-27.

Week 4 Pick ’em

Thursday (Winners in bold)

Haltom vs. Wichita Falls

Denton vs. Timber Creek

Friday

Lake Ridge vs. Lancaster

Timberview vs. Red Oak

Legacy vs. Midlothian

Waxahachie vs. Summit

Midland vs. Keller

Celina vs. Fort Worth YMLA

Fossil Ridge vs. Rowlett

North Side vs. Diamond Hill-Jarvis

Keller Central vs. Garland

Weatherford vs. Lubbock Cooper

Rider vs. Kennedale

Lake Worth vs. Krum

Fort Worth Benbrook vs. Aubrey

Godley vs. Castleberry

Last week: 26-12

Season: 86-32

