No ordinary summer schedule for potential No. 1 pick in 2019 MLB Draft

Sleeping in until noon after an all-nighter playing Fortnite is not something Colleyville Heritage shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. will be doing this summer.
Far from, actually.
On Wednesday, Witt, who is projected to be the No. 1 overall selection in the 2019 MLB Draft, will begin a month's long baseball adventure that will take him all over to compete in arguably the top amateur showcase in the sport and also for a spot on a national team.
First stop: St. Petersburg, Fla. for the Perfect Game National Showcase, which takes place June 14-17 at Tropicana Field.
Since the event's inception in 2001, 313 former participants have played in the big leagues and 2,124 have been drafted. In the 2017 draft, 37 of the 75 players taken on the first day (the top two rounds) had previously attended a National Showcase.
Witt, the son of former Texas Ranger Bobby Witt, currently has a Perfect Game grade of 10, which is the highest the site gives a prospect.
His latest Showcase Report reads: "Young athletic build, long and lean with lots of room to get stronger. Very light on his feet defensively, big range to either side, ran 6.71 at the PG Junior National Showcase but has run sub-4.00 times from right side this summer. Outstanding infield arm strength when he lets the ball go, will occasionally shorten his stride on throws and cut his arm off out front. Right handed hitter, easy balance swing with fluid hands, double toe tap trigger, works the ball around the field and will flash his plus power potential wh en he lets the barrel go. Highest level prospect. Good student, verbal commitment to Oklahoma."
From Florida, Witt Jr. will fly to Cary, N.C. to compete with approximately 80 players for a spot on the United States' Under-18 National team. Roughly 20 make it. If he makes the team he'll compete for Team USA in the COPABE U-18 Pan-American Championship in Panama City, Panama from Nov. 23 to Dec. 2.
After that he'll play with his summer team, the East Coast Sox, in the Perfect Game World Wood Bat tournament in Atlanta before returning home for a bit.
Then he'll head to Wrigley Field in Chicago to play in the 2018 Under Armour All-American Game on July 20.
This, mind you, will all come prior to his senior year of high school.
Witt has been named to the Star-Telegram all-star team in back-to-back years. He has batted over .470 the past two seasons while recording 18 home runs, 93 RBIs and 92 runs scored.
"The goal for me is to be drafted or to go to Oklahoma," he said. "It's really cool to see the hard work really does pay off."
