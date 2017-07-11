Former Martin standout Tristen Lutz homers twice in pro debut

Tristen Lutz had himself a night on Monday in the Arizona League, playing for the Milwaukee Brewers’ rookie ball affiliate.
An Arlington Martin standout and 34th overall pick in June’s MLB draft, Lutz homered twice, going 2 of 5 with five RBIs and three runs scored. He had one walk and one stolen base as the Brewers beat the White Sox 10-9 in 10 innings.
The Brewers improved to 11-3 in the Central.
Note: Staying with the Brewers, former Richland standout and Star-Telegram baseball player of the year Trent Clark went 2 of 3 with a double, RBI, two runs scored and two walks for the Carolina Mudcats, the Brewers’ Class A team.
Clark was drafted 15th overall during the 2015 MLB draft.
Comments