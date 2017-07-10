Rick Chappell Courtesy
Rick Chappell Courtesy

High School Baseball

July 10, 2017 9:16 PM

Player Spotlight: Crowley senior Garrett Chappell

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

Playing since he was three, Crowley pitcher Garrett Chappell wants to play at the next level. “It's always been a dream of mine,” he said. “It's good to work toward something and accomplish your goals.”

Entering his final year, Chappell looks to get back on track and help the Eagles make the playoffs for just the second time in his high school career - they made it in 2016, but lost in the first round to Arlington Heights.

That year, Chappell was voted first team all district and team MVP.

He was also voted dfwVarsity Player of the Week on May 2, 2016 after Crowley beat Cleburne to clinch a playoff spot. In that game, Chappell allowed just two hits in seven innings and struck out five batters in a 2-0 win.

What are you most looking forward to for next season?

CHAPPELL: I'm looking forward this year to being able to pitch without being hurt and to make the playoffs.

If you could play any other sport, what would it be?

CHAPPELL: Football. I never played when I was younger and would love to play under the Friday Night Lights.

If you could play any other position, what would it be?

CHAPPELL: Shortstop. I used to play there when I was younger. My coach played short in college and I joke with him that the reason he won't put me there is because he knows I would be better than him.

Most memorable moment this past season?

CHAPPELL: Hitting my first career high school home run.

Career/Major plans in college?

CHAPPELL: I want to go into Kinesiology. I've been injured before and wouldn’t have been better if not for the trainers. I want to help others the same way.

What makes you different than any other person when it comes to sports?

CHAPPELL: My work ethic and I don't buckle under pressure. In high pressure situations, instead of being nervous, I become more focused and excel.

Favorite sport to watch?

CHAPPELL: College football

Least favorite?

CHAPPELL: Soccer

Favorite food?

CHAPPELL: Bacon wrapped chicken

Favorite restaurant?

CHAPPELL: Texas de Brazil

Favorite show?

CHAPPELL: Gotham

Favorite movie?

CHAPPELL: Step Brothers

Favorite book?

CHAPPELL: The Bible

Favorite athlete?

CHAPPELL: David Ortiz

Celebrity crush?

CHAPPELL: Gal Gadot

Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat or Instagram?

CHAPPELL: Twitter (@gchappell12)

Favorite animal?

CHAPPELL: Black panther

Favorite color?

CHAPPELL: Blue

Best friend?

CHAPPELL: Matthew McCarty, Sam Simmons and Brandon Melton

