Colleyville Heritage’s Bobby Witt makes 18U National team trials

USA baseball announced its 40-man roster on Monday, which included Colleyville Heritage junior shortstop and Oklahoma commit Bobby Witt Jr.
The 40 players will go to Minneapolis next month for the 18U National team trials. From there, the U.S. coaching staff will decide on a final roster, which will head to Thunder Bay, Canada, to compete in the World Baseball Softball Confederation U-18 World Cup - running from Sept. 1-10.
The team trials begin on Aug. 19 and the final 20-man roster will be announced on Aug. 24. TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle is one of six that will help determine the final roster.
Witt, ranked the No. 1 player for the Class of 2019 by Perfect Game, was also selected to play in the Under Armour All-America Baseball Game on July 29 at Wrigley Field in Chicago.
Witt, the 8-5A Offensive MVP, helped the Panthers to their deepest playoff run to the 5A Region I final. He was named first team Star-Telegram baseball super team after hitting .476 with 10 home runs and 50 RBIs.
BACK BACK BACK GONE! @OU_Baseball commit @BwittJr with his own solo shot heritage 1 grapevine 1 #txhsbaseball @maggsblack @CHHS_baseballs pic.twitter.com/UaNdNtnZ4K— Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) April 29, 2017
Others from Texas on the roster include Forney’s Jonathan Childress, Magnolia’s Jordan Groshans and Adam Kloffenstein, and George Ranch’s Joseph Menefee.
Comments