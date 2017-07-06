Grapevine baseball coach Tommy Maddox named head coach at Decatur

Back in December 2015, Grapevine baseball coach Steve Hutcherson was looking for a pitching coach - he reached out to an NFL quarterback.
Tommy Maddox, who graduated from L.D. Bell in 1990 and went to UCLA, spent two seasons with the Mustangs. The program won 68 games, made back-to-back state tournament appearances and won the Class 5A title in 2016.
On Wednesday, it was announced that Maddox was going to take over for the Decatur baseball team.
Former Steelers QB Tommy Maddox is new head baseball coach at Decatur HS..asst on 2 Grapevine state tourney teams (2016 champs) #LDBellGreat https://t.co/s7sNMNvEs5— Bill Jones (@CBS11BillJones) July 6, 2017
Hutcherson posted a long tweet, thanking for Maddox’s friendship, saying “for a year and a half, I haven’t gone to work a single day, but rather I went to hang out with my friend.”
Thank You Friend @tommymad8 appreciate all you did for me and so thankful of our time together on the Diamond. pic.twitter.com/IwyPlm7f4z— Coach Hutch (@CoachHutch16) July 6, 2017
My great fortune and I am forever grateful for you and the opportunity you gave me loved coaching with you but love our friendship more.— Coach Maddox (@tommymad8) July 6, 2017
Maddox, the NFL’s 2002 Comeback Player of the Year after he led the Pittsburgh Steelers to the playoffs, played parts of nine seasons with five NFL teams from 1992 to 2005. During his senior year at Bell, Maddox was district MVP.
