Grapevine pitching coach Tommy Maddox (left) and head coach Steve Hutcherson (right) share a moment after The Mustangs defeated Whitehouse 7-0 in the Class 5A state semifinal at Dell Diamond.
Grapevine pitching coach Tommy Maddox (left) and head coach Steve Hutcherson (right) share a moment after The Mustangs defeated Whitehouse 7-0 in the Class 5A state semifinal at Dell Diamond. Kevin Casas kcasas@star-telegram.com
Grapevine pitching coach Tommy Maddox (left) and head coach Steve Hutcherson (right) share a moment after The Mustangs defeated Whitehouse 7-0 in the Class 5A state semifinal at Dell Diamond. Kevin Casas kcasas@star-telegram.com

High School Baseball

July 06, 2017 12:02 AM

Grapevine baseball coach Tommy Maddox named head coach at Decatur

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

Back in December 2015, Grapevine baseball coach Steve Hutcherson was looking for a pitching coach - he reached out to an NFL quarterback.

Tommy Maddox, who graduated from L.D. Bell in 1990 and went to UCLA, spent two seasons with the Mustangs. The program won 68 games, made back-to-back state tournament appearances and won the Class 5A title in 2016.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Maddox was going to take over for the Decatur baseball team.

Hutcherson posted a long tweet, thanking for Maddox’s friendship, saying “for a year and a half, I haven’t gone to work a single day, but rather I went to hang out with my friend.”

Maddox, the NFL’s 2002 Comeback Player of the Year after he led the Pittsburgh Steelers to the playoffs, played parts of nine seasons with five NFL teams from 1992 to 2005. During his senior year at Bell, Maddox was district MVP.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Colleyville's Alex Scherff, drafted by Red Sox, is Star-Telegram Player of the Year

Colleyville's Alex Scherff, drafted by Red Sox, is Star-Telegram Player of the Year 2:13

Colleyville's Alex Scherff, drafted by Red Sox, is Star-Telegram Player of the Year
Video: North Fort Worth neighborhood floods 0:33

Video: North Fort Worth neighborhood floods
TCU's Jamie Dixon gets first-pitch duties at Rangers game 0:47

TCU's Jamie Dixon gets first-pitch duties at Rangers game

View More Video

Sports Videos