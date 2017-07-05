Arlington Martin Warriors hitter Tristen Lutz (26) follows through on a thee-run homer against the Flower Mound Marcus Marauders during the third inning of the Region I semifinal baseball game at Dallas Baptist University in Dallas, Texas on Friday, May 26, 2017.
Arlington Martin Warriors hitter Tristen Lutz (26) follows through on a thee-run homer against the Flower Mound Marcus Marauders during the third inning of the Region I semifinal baseball game at Dallas Baptist University in Dallas, Texas on Friday, May 26, 2017. Brad Loper Special to the Star-Telegram
Arlington Martin Warriors hitter Tristen Lutz (26) follows through on a thee-run homer against the Flower Mound Marcus Marauders during the third inning of the Region I semifinal baseball game at Dallas Baptist University in Dallas, Texas on Friday, May 26, 2017. Brad Loper Special to the Star-Telegram

High School Baseball

July 05, 2017 11:04 PM

Arlington Martin’s Tristen Lutz signs with Milwaukee Brewers

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

To stay in Milwaukee and make seven figures or go to Austin to play at the University of Texas - that was the uneasy question on the plate of Arlington Martin outfielder Tristen Lutz.

“Texas was my dream school growing up, and it was really tough not to go there, but my dream as a kid was to be an MLB baseball player, so that's what I'm starting [toward] right now,” Lutz told MLB writer Carson Mason on Wednesday. “That made it a little easier, that being my dream growing up.”

Lutz, the No. 34 overall pick in last month’s MLB draft, officially signed with the Brewers on Wednesday. He will receive a $2,352,000 signing bonus, per MLBPipeline.com's Jim Callis.

“I don't want to say [it was] stressful, but just kind of uneasy not knowing where I was going to go,” Lutz told Mason. “But I trusted the process and knew that I had to wait a little bit, and I was pretty confident that I would end up in this situation, and just blessed to be here right now.”

Lutz was voted District 4-6A MVP and helped guide the Warriors to a 31-9 record and Class 6A Region I finals appearance. He was named to the Star-Telegram baseball super team first team after hitting .430 with 11 home runs and 49 RBIs.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Colleyville's Alex Scherff, drafted by Red Sox, is Star-Telegram Player of the Year

Colleyville's Alex Scherff, drafted by Red Sox, is Star-Telegram Player of the Year 2:13

Colleyville's Alex Scherff, drafted by Red Sox, is Star-Telegram Player of the Year
Video: North Fort Worth neighborhood floods 0:33

Video: North Fort Worth neighborhood floods
TCU's Jamie Dixon gets first-pitch duties at Rangers game 0:47

TCU's Jamie Dixon gets first-pitch duties at Rangers game

View More Video

Sports Videos