Arlington Martin’s Tristen Lutz signs with Milwaukee Brewers

To stay in Milwaukee and make seven figures or go to Austin to play at the University of Texas - that was the uneasy question on the plate of Arlington Martin outfielder Tristen Lutz.
“Texas was my dream school growing up, and it was really tough not to go there, but my dream as a kid was to be an MLB baseball player, so that's what I'm starting [toward] right now,” Lutz told MLB writer Carson Mason on Wednesday. “That made it a little easier, that being my dream growing up.”
Lutz, the No. 34 overall pick in last month’s MLB draft, officially signed with the Brewers on Wednesday. He will receive a $2,352,000 signing bonus, per MLBPipeline.com's Jim Callis.
Officially a part of the Brewers organization! Very grateful for the opportunity and could not be more excited. #BrewCrew pic.twitter.com/ssu8idZyUl— Tristen Lutz (@TLutz37) July 6, 2017
Welcome to the #Brewers organization, @TLutz37! Today we officially signed the OF (34th overall selection in the #MLBDraft). pic.twitter.com/EED7gN6d9Y— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 5, 2017
“I don't want to say [it was] stressful, but just kind of uneasy not knowing where I was going to go,” Lutz told Mason. “But I trusted the process and knew that I had to wait a little bit, and I was pretty confident that I would end up in this situation, and just blessed to be here right now.”
Lutz was voted District 4-6A MVP and helped guide the Warriors to a 31-9 record and Class 6A Region I finals appearance. He was named to the Star-Telegram baseball super team first team after hitting .430 with 11 home runs and 49 RBIs.
