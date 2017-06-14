Colleyville Heritage ace leads 2017 Star-Telegram Super Team

Alex Scherff’s winding road back to Colleyville Heritage High School has endured some twists and turns since 2014.
After the last couple of seasons playing private school ball, the right-handed pitcher with Major League velocity, enrolled at Heritage in January.
His presence on the mound, plus a pin-point defense, led to a senior year that included tossing a no-hitter and a one-hitter against Class 5A defending state champion Grapevine.
Scherff amassed a 15-0 record, plus an ERA of 0.73 and 144 strikeouts in a season that ended just a couple of runs short of qualifying for the UIL state tournament.
For his efforts, the Texas A&M signee and fifth-round draft pick by the Boston Red Sox, is the Star-Telegram’s Super Team Player of the Year.
Scherff was chosen by the Star-Telegram’s staff, in consultation with area coaches.
“Most important to me this season was being around these guys, it’s a family here and I’m glad I could be a part of it,” he said. “Just in the short time I’ve been here, I’m a better pitcher because of being around my teammates and my pitching coach.
“We talked about things strategy-wise, like how a hitter sets his feet and what does that tell me, and that made a huge difference in how I approached each game.”
For Scherff, who was also selected as the Gatorade Player of the Year for Texas, life decisions await in the coming few days.
While his velocity has attracted pro scouts, it’s his improvement in location and a strong a breaking ball that upped his draft stock.
“That’s a very well-deserved award,” said Colleyville Heritage coach Alan McDougal of the Star-Telegram selection. “He’s shown all season that he’s one of the better players in the country.
“He showed a lot against Grapevine and going up against their ace, as advertised, he has a bright future. He can pitch, it’s not just velocity though. He has the ability to throw a breaking ball when the count is 3-2 and to me, that makes all the difference.”
Opponents had a .167 batting average against Scherff, and he walked just 12 batters all season.
“I feel like going into pro ball or going to A&M, whichever, I’ve got a lot of confidence in what I do and trust the team behind me, the guys playing defense,” Scherff said. “I’m leaving here not with teammates, but a family and that means more to me than anything else.”
FIRST TEAM
P Alex Scherff, Sr., Colleyville Heritage, 15-0 on the season with a no-hitter against cross-town rival Grapevine, 144 strikeouts and a 0.73 ERA.
P Mateo Gil, Jr., Keller Timber Creek, 5-2 on the season with 63 strikeouts and a 0.67 ERA. Also had a 1.052 OPS with 14 extra-base hits and 17 RBI.
P Conner Neuman, Sr., Grapevine, 7-3 on the season with a 1.31 ERA and 68 strikesouts, while hitting scoring 39 runs and hitting .352 with an OPS of .859.
P Kole Ramage, Sr., Southlake Carroll, was 10-3 with 1.52 ERA and 106 strikeouts, also hit .396.
C Ross Cadena, Sr., Southlake Carroll, hit .396 with 33 RBI, 19 extra-base hits, a .703 slugging percentage and 1.247 OPS
INF Tanner Tredaway, Sr., Justin Northwest, 49 runs scored, 20 RBI, hit .474 with .934 fielding percentage and turned 9 double plays.
INF Boone Montgomery, Sr., Grapevine, Hit .410 with 26 RBI and 34 runs scored and 11 extra-base hits.
INF Justin Marino, Sr., Mansfield, Hit. 420 with a .716 slugging percentage, 16 extra base hits, 36 RBI and had a .965 fielding percentage.
INF Nico Baumbach, Soph., Euless Trinity, hit .376 with .409 on-base percentage 18 RBI and 9 extra-base hits
OF Dylan Neuse, Sr., Keller Fossil Ridge, hit .444 with 25 runs scored, five homers and 20 RBI
OF Tristen Lutz, Sr., Arlington Martin, potential first-round draft choice, hit 11 homers this season, 49 RBI, hit .430 with a .910 slugging percentage
OF Bobby Witt, Soph, Colleyville Heritage, Hit .476 with 10 homers, 50 RBI and 46 runs scored
UTIL Payton Strambler, Sr., Burleson Centennial, District MVP hit .452 with 32 RBI and 16 extra-base hits.
SECOND TEAM
P Kenneth Waller, Sr., Arlington Martin, 14-1 on the season, 94 strikeouts with a 1.35 ERA
P Tyler Thomas, Sr., Keller, 6-1 on the season with 83 strikeouts and 0.41 ERA in 51 2/3 innings.
P Austin Smith, Sr., FW Paschal, 7-1 on the season with 67 1/3 innings, 72 Ks and 1.35 ERA
P Kannon Brown, Sr., Aledo, 8-2 with 78 strikeouts, 1.4 ERA, 60 innings
C Colby Seltzer, Jr., Haslet Eaton, District Offensive Player of the Year, Hit .414 with 17 extra base hits and 18 RBI. Slugging .667. Threw out 18-of-23 base stealers
INF Angel Valero, Sr., FW Trimble Tech, Hit .370 with 25 runs scored and 21 RBI
INF James Moreno, Jr, Weatherford, Hit .373, .467 slugging percentage, with seven doubles and 15 RBI.
INF Hunter Rosson, Jr., Aledo, Hit .348 with 19 extra-base hits and 33 RBI
INF Ben Saye, Jr., FW Carter-Riverside, hit .377 with 8 extra-base hits
OF Cruz Shope, Sr., FW Paschal, had an OPS of 1.024 in the leadoff spot and scored 36 runs
OF Wesley Powell, Sr., Arlington Lamar, hit .385 on the season with 20 runs scored, 18 RBI and 10 stolen bases.
OF Spencer Suitt, Sr., Cleburne, hit .450 with .550 slugging percentage, 41 runs scored, 21 RBI and .987 fielding percentage
UTIL Nate Rombach, Soph., Mansfield Legacy, hit .407 with 38 RBI, 26 runs scored and 19 extra-base hits.
Comments