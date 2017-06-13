Red Sox draft Colleyville Heritage pitching ace in 5th round

Colleyville Heritage ace pitcher Alex Scherff was selected in the fifth round of the MLB Draft on Tuesday, going to the Boston Red Sox as pick No. 161 overall.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound righty was 15-0 this season for the Panthers with a 0.73 ERA. He racked up 144 strikeouts and tossed a five-inning perfect game against Fort Worth Eastern Hills in March, along with three no-hitters, including one against Class 5A state runner-up Grapevine.

“You just don’t see guys that throw that hard with that type of command at this age very often,” Heritage coach Alan McDougal said.

Scherff’s fastball has been clocked consistently in the mid-90s and as high as 98 mph. Scouts have also praised his changeup, while noting he needs to develop a good breaking pitch.

“With the velocity he has, the ability to throw, and the command he has with that, and the secondary pitch with his changeup, I really feel once they figure out what breaking ball he’s going to go with at the professional level, he’s going to have an arsenal to throw at professional hitters,” McDougal added.

Scherff, who started at Heritage as a freshman before transferring to Fort Worth Christian for a season followed by a season at Plano Prestonwood Christian – where he went 11-0 in 2016 – returned to Heritage for his senior year.

He has signed with Texas A&M should he decide to forego professional baseball next season. Scherff was also named the Gatorade Texas Baseball Player of the Year this season.