Arlington Martin’s Tristen Lutz (26) follows through on a three-run homer against Flower Mound Marcus, May 26, 2017. Lutz was taken with the 34th pick in the MLB draft on Monday night by the Milwaukee Brewers in the Competitive Balance Round A. Brad Loper Special to the Star-Telegram

High School Baseball

June 12, 2017 10:11 PM

Arlington Martin outfielder selected 34th in MLB Draft

Star-Telegram

Arlington Martin’s Tristen Lutz, a power-hitting outfielder who is seen as having a big upside, was drafted 34th in the Major League Baseball amateur draft Monday night by the Milwaukee Brewers.

Lutz can play center field but MLB.com analyst Jim Callis sees him probably as a prototype right fielder with the coveted power batting from the right side.

He was taken in the Competitive Balance Round A, which follows the 30-pick first round.

Listed at 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, Lutz hit .430 this season with 11 home runs with 49 RBIs this season. He had a .910 slugging percentage for the Warriors, who lost to Southlake Carroll in the regional finals of the UIL Class 6A state baseball playoffs.

On the MLB Network telecast, it was mentioned that there had been talk of Lutz going much higher in the draft. Baseball America had him going 31st to Tampa Bay.

Lutz is committed to the Texas Longhorns if he doesn’t sign with the Brewers.

