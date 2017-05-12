Baseball recap: Aledo walks off, Fossil Ridge wins in extras

Aledo 5, Richland 4 (8)
The Bearcats tied it with two runs in the bottom of the seventh and Calloway Shands hit an RBI double for the walk-off win in Game 1 of their 5A Region I area round series at Chisholm Trail High School on Thursday night.
Game 2 is 7:30 p.m. Friday at Chisholm Trail.
Trailing 4-2 with one out in the seventh, Aledo tied it with an RBI double by Jacob Arizpe and RBI single from Nate Fingar. Shands took a 1-0 pitch with one out in the eighth to center field.
Aledo scored twice in the third with a two-run double by Arizpe. Richland scored three times with two outs in the fifth off an RBI single by Kyle Housman and two-run single by Robert Husbenet.
Keller Fossil Ridge 7, Midland 1 (8)
The Panthers scored six times in the eighth inning to beat Midland in Game 1 of their 6A Region I area round series at Hardin-Simmons University.
Game 2 is noon Friday back at HSU.
With the bases loaded and one out, Brendan Cox gave Fossil Ridge a 2-1 lead with a sac fly to left. After an RBI walk, Justin Gordon made it 4-1 with an RBI single. Christian Mendez reached on an error and Dylan Neuse capped off the frame with an RBI single.
Andrew Perez tied the game at 1-1 in the sixth with an RBI double. Carlos Tavera struck out seven batters in seven innings for the Panthers.
Southlake Carroll 3, Waco Midway 2
Kole Ramage allowed five hits, one earned run and struck out seven and the Dragons won Game 1 of their 6A Region I area round series at Glen Rose.
Game 2 is 7 p.m. Friday at Glen Rose.
Carroll led 1-0 in the first inning with an RBI single from Ross Cadena. The Dragons added two in the fourth with RBIs by Nik Millsap and Cade Bell.
Justin Northwest 3, Birdville 2
Doger Gilliland struck out six batters in six innings and the Texans beat the Hawks in Game 1 of their 5A Region I area round series at Birdville High School.
Game 2 is 7:30 p.m. Friday at Northwest.
Birdville took a 2-1 lead in the third before Northwest won it in the top of the fourth.
Clayton Beeter struck out seven batters in six innings for the Hawks.
Colleyville Heritage 3, Wichita Falls Rider 0
Michael Stanford threw a three-hitter and the Panthers won Game 1 of their 5A Region I area round series in Wichita Falls.
Game 2 is 7 p.m. Friday at Heritage.
Scoreless through five innings, the Panthers scored all three in the top of the sixth. Nick Balsano led off with a single and Jacob Guerrero was hit by a pitch. Bobby Witt, Jr. drove both in with a triple and scored two batters later with an RBI ground out by Connor Emmet.
Stanford threw 67 pitches, 47 for strikes.
Burleson Centennial 12, Dallas Wilson 2 (6)
Payton Strambler had a big night pitching and hitting and the Spartans won Game 1 of their 5A Region II area round series at Cedar Hill.
Game 2 is 7:30 p.m. Friday at Cedar Hill.
The Spartans scored five runs in the top of the sixth. Strambler went 3 of 3 with two doubles, a triple and five RBIs. He also struck out 12 batters and allowed four hits in the complete game.
Ethan Quintanilla went 3 of 4 with two RBIs. Beau Staton drove in two and Adrian Garcia and Hunter Preshcer each had an RBI. Blake Birdwell and Miguel Santos each scored three runs.
Mansfield Legacy 15, Dallas Hillcrest 2 (4)
The Broncos scored 10 times in the bottom of the fourth to win Game 1 of their 5A Region II area round series at Legacy High School.
Game 2 is 5 p.m. Friday at Hillcrest.
Nate Rombach hit two home runs and drove in four. Carter Steenbakkers went 3 of 4 with a triple and three RBIs. Ryan Hill had two RBIs and Nathan Rooney, Grant Moore and Damian Munoz each had one RBI.
Brock 11, Early 1 (5)
The Eagles scored three runs in the first and five runs in the second to win Game 1 of their 3A Region I area round series at Eastland.
Game 2 is 7 p.m. Friday at Eastland.
Jackson Hardison hit two home runs and finished with six RBIs. Jase Lopez and Christian Stites had two RBIs apiece and Trent Patino went 3 of 4 with three runs scored.
Lopez allowed three hits and struck out five batters for Brock.
Comments