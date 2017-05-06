Friday’s UIL softball and baseball playoff scores

SOFTBALL
UIL PLAYOFFS
CLASS 6A
REGION I AREA
Arlington Martin (29-9) vs. Odessa (23-6)
Single game: Martin 6, Odessa 3
Keller (24-5) vs. Wolfforth Frenship (20-12)
Game 1: Keller 14, Frenship 4
Game 2-*3: 9 a.m. Sat., Abilene HS
Waco Midway vs. Plano (25-5)
Game 1: Friday late
Game 2-*3: noon Sat., Midlothian Heritage HS
South Grand Prairie (23-7) vs. Plano East (21-10)
Game 1: Plano East 11, South Grand Prairie 1
Game 2-*3: 1 p.m. Sat., Lewisville HS
Midland (27-7) vs. Keller Timber Creek (28-5)
Game 1: Midland 3, Timber Creek 2
Game 2-*3: noon Sat., San Angelo Central HS
EP Coronado vs. Mansfield (20-7)
Game 1: Coronado 5, Mansfield 4
Game 2-*3: 11 a.m. Sat., Midland Lee HS
Plano West (26-4) vs. Duncanville (20-5)
Single game: Friday late
Wylie (21-9) vs. Belton
Game 1: Friday late
Game 2-*3: 1 p.m. Sat., Whitney HS
CLASS 5A
REGION I AREA
Lubbock Coronado vs. EP Del Valle
Game 1: Friday late
Game 2-*3: 11 a.m. Sat., Fort Stockton
Canyon vs. EP Parkland
Single game: 11 a.m. Sat., Canyon HS
Birdville (23-5) vs Denton Ryan (22-9)
Game 1: Ryan 8, Birdville 4
Game 2-*3: 11 a.m. Sat., Ryan HS
FW Arlington Heights (28-5) vs. Saginaw (23-10)
Game 1: Saginaw 7, Heights 6
Game 2-*3: 4 p.m. Sat., Fossil Ridge HS
EP Eastlake vs. Canyon Randall
Game 1: Friday late
Game 2-*3: 10 a.m. Sat., Seminole
EP Chapin vs. Lubbock Cooper
Game 1: Friday late
Game 2-*3: noon Sat., Artesia, N.M.
Haslet Eaton (23-6) vs. Colleyville Heritage (25-5)
Game 1: Heritage 3, Haslet 1
Game 2-*3: 4 p.m. Sat., Eaton
Aledo (19-13) vs. Richland (21-11)
Game 1: Aledo 10, Richland 0
Game 2-*3: 2 p.m. Sat., Richland HS
REGION II AREA
Seagoville vs. Mansfield Lake Ridge (21-6)
Single game: Lake Ridge 8, Seagoville 0
Hillcrest vs. Midlothian (22-9)
Single game: Midlothian 10, Hillcrest 0
North Forney (18-14) vs. Prosper (21-9)
Game 1: Prosper 10, North Forney 0
Game 2-*3: noon Sat., McKinney HS
Forney (29-2) vs. Little Elm (23-7)
Game 1: Friday late
Game 2-*3: noon Sat., Garland HS
Mansfield Legacy (18-11) vs. Dallas Wilson
Single game: Legacy 17, Wilson 0
Burleson Centennial (23-7) vs. Dallas Sunset
Game 1: Centennial 21, Sunset 0
Game 2-*3: 10 a.m. Sat., Centennial HS
The Colony (26-6) vs. Lucas Lovejoy (27-6)
Single game: The Colony 7, Lovejoy 2
Frisco Wakeland (26-5) vs. Mesquite Poteet (24-7)
Single game: Friday late
CLASS 4A
REGION I AREA
Abilene Wylie vs. Godley (24-7)
Game 1: Godley 11, Wylie 5
Game 2-*3: 10 a.m. Saturday, Graham
* – if needed
BASEBALL
UIL PLAYOFFS
(Area teams only)
CLASS 6A
REGION I BI-DISTRICT
Keller (26-6) vs. Arlington Lamar (15-15)
Game 1: Keller 2, Lamar 0
Game 2-*3: 11 a.m. Sat., Lamar HS
Keller Fossil Ridge (21-10) vs. FW Paschal (24-6)
Game 1: Paschal 2, Fossil Ridge 1
Game 2-*3: noon Sat., Grand Prairie HS
Weatherford (15-14) vs. Mansfield (22-7)
Game 1: Mansfield 9, Weatherford 6
Game 2-*3: 1 p.m. Sat., Weatherford HS
Abilene (18-13) vs. Arlington Martin (24-5)
Game 1: Martin 7, Abilene 5
Game 2-*3: 1 p.m. Sat., North Crowley HS
Southlake Carroll (23-9) vs. Plano (16-17)
Game 1: Carroll 6, Plano 2
Game 2-*3: 2 p.m. Sat., Plano Prestonwood HS
CLASS 5A
REGION I BI-DISTRICT
WF Rider (24-4) vs. Chisholm Trail (17-16)
Game 1: Rider 3, Chisholm Trail 1
Game 2-*3: 11 a.m. Sat., Chisholm Trail HS
Sherman (17-10) vs WS Brewer (19-10)
Game 1: Sherman 6, Brewer 4
Game 2-*3: noon Sat., Lake Dallas
Denton (14-15) vs. Aledo (24-9)
Game 1: Aledo 9, Denton 8
Game 2-*3: 11 a.m. Sat., Saginaw HS
Denison (10-18) vs. Justin Northwest (24-9)
Single game: Northwest 11, Denison 7
FW Arlington Heights (17-12) vs. Richland (19-13)
Game 1: Richland 10, Heights 9
Game 2-*3: 2 p.m. Sat., Arlington Heights HS
FW Western Hills (14-12) vs. Birdville (17-12)
Game 1: Birdville 10, Western Hills 0
Game 2-*3: Saturday TBD
FW Trimble Tech (12-11) vs. Colleyville Heritage (30-3)
Game 1: Heritage 10, Trimble Tech 0
Game 2-*3: noon Sat., Hurst L.D. Bell HS
FW South Hills (11-16) vs. Grapevine (25-7)
Single game: Grapevine 12, South Hills 1
REGION II BI-DISTRICT
Cleburne (26-6) vs. Mansfield Timberview (13-14)
Game 1: Cleburne 7, Timberview 0
Game 2-*3: 1 p.m. Sat., Cleburne HS
Burl. Centennial (20-9) vs. Midlothian (11-17)
Single game : Centennial 2, Midlothian 0
Burleson (18-13) vs. Mansfield Legacy (22-8)
Game 1: Legacy 4, Burleson 3
Game 2-*3: 1 p.m. Sat., Legacy HS
Granbury (14-14) vs. Waxahachie (23-6)
Game 1: Waxahachie 3, Granbury 0
Game 2-*3: 2 p.m. Sat., Waxahachie
CLASS 4A
REGION I BI-DISTRICT
Kennedale (17-9) vs. Stephenville (19-7)
Game 1: Stephenville 7, Kennedale 2
Game 2-*3: 2 p.m. Sat., Kennedale HS
Castleberry (15-12) vs. Alvarado (16-10)
Game 1: Alvarado 11, Castleberry 5
Game 2: Castleberry 5, Alvarado 4
Game *3: noon Sat., Saginaw HS
Mineral Wells (14-12) vs. Midlothian Heritage (21-6)
Single game : Heritage 13, Miineral Wells 2
FW Benbrook (12-14) vs. Godley (23-3)
Game 1: Godley 11, Benbrook 0
Game 2-*: noon Sat., Glen Rose HS
* – if needed
TAPPS
Beaumont Kelly 8, Nolan Catholic 5
FW Christian 9, Austin St. Michael’s 1
