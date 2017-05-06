High School Baseball

May 06, 2017 12:45 AM

Friday’s UIL softball and baseball playoff scores

By Eric Zarate

ezarate@star-telegram.com

SOFTBALL

UIL PLAYOFFS

CLASS 6A

REGION I AREA

Arlington Martin (29-9) vs. Odessa (23-6)

Single game: Martin 6, Odessa 3

Keller (24-5) vs. Wolfforth Frenship (20-12)

Game 1: Keller 14, Frenship 4

Game 2-*3: 9 a.m. Sat., Abilene HS

Waco Midway vs. Plano (25-5)

Game 1: Friday late

Game 2-*3: noon Sat., Midlothian Heritage HS

South Grand Prairie (23-7) vs. Plano East (21-10)

Game 1: Plano East 11, South Grand Prairie 1

Game 2-*3: 1 p.m. Sat., Lewisville HS

Midland (27-7) vs. Keller Timber Creek (28-5)

Game 1: Midland 3, Timber Creek 2

Game 2-*3: noon Sat., San Angelo Central HS

EP Coronado vs. Mansfield (20-7)

Game 1: Coronado 5, Mansfield 4

Game 2-*3: 11 a.m. Sat., Midland Lee HS

Plano West (26-4) vs. Duncanville (20-5)

Single game: Friday late

Wylie (21-9) vs. Belton

Game 1: Friday late

Game 2-*3: 1 p.m. Sat., Whitney HS

CLASS 5A

REGION I AREA

Lubbock Coronado vs. EP Del Valle

Game 1: Friday late

Game 2-*3: 11 a.m. Sat., Fort Stockton

Canyon vs. EP Parkland

Single game: 11 a.m. Sat., Canyon HS

Birdville (23-5) vs Denton Ryan (22-9)

Game 1: Ryan 8, Birdville 4

Game 2-*3: 11 a.m. Sat., Ryan HS

FW Arlington Heights (28-5) vs. Saginaw (23-10)

Game 1: Saginaw 7, Heights 6

Game 2-*3: 4 p.m. Sat., Fossil Ridge HS

EP Eastlake vs. Canyon Randall

Game 1: Friday late

Game 2-*3: 10 a.m. Sat., Seminole

EP Chapin vs. Lubbock Cooper

Game 1: Friday late

Game 2-*3: noon Sat., Artesia, N.M.

Haslet Eaton (23-6) vs. Colleyville Heritage (25-5)

Game 1: Heritage 3, Haslet 1

Game 2-*3: 4 p.m. Sat., Eaton

Aledo (19-13) vs. Richland (21-11)

Game 1: Aledo 10, Richland 0

Game 2-*3: 2 p.m. Sat., Richland HS

REGION II AREA

Seagoville vs. Mansfield Lake Ridge (21-6)

Single game: Lake Ridge 8, Seagoville 0

Hillcrest vs. Midlothian (22-9)

Single game: Midlothian 10, Hillcrest 0

North Forney (18-14) vs. Prosper (21-9)

Game 1: Prosper 10, North Forney 0

Game 2-*3: noon Sat., McKinney HS

Forney (29-2) vs. Little Elm (23-7)

Game 1: Friday late

Game 2-*3: noon Sat., Garland HS

Mansfield Legacy (18-11) vs. Dallas Wilson

Single game: Legacy 17, Wilson 0

Burleson Centennial (23-7) vs. Dallas Sunset

Game 1: Centennial 21, Sunset 0

Game 2-*3: 10 a.m. Sat., Centennial HS

The Colony (26-6) vs. Lucas Lovejoy (27-6)

Single game: The Colony 7, Lovejoy 2

Frisco Wakeland (26-5) vs. Mesquite Poteet (24-7)

Single game: Friday late

CLASS 4A

REGION I AREA

Abilene Wylie vs. Godley (24-7)

Game 1: Godley 11, Wylie 5

Game 2-*3: 10 a.m. Saturday, Graham

* – if needed

BASEBALL

UIL PLAYOFFS

(Area teams only)

CLASS 6A

REGION I BI-DISTRICT

Keller (26-6) vs. Arlington Lamar (15-15)

Game 1: Keller 2, Lamar 0

Game 2-*3: 11 a.m. Sat., Lamar HS

Keller Fossil Ridge (21-10) vs. FW Paschal (24-6)

Game 1: Paschal 2, Fossil Ridge 1

Game 2-*3: noon Sat., Grand Prairie HS

Weatherford (15-14) vs. Mansfield (22-7)

Game 1: Mansfield 9, Weatherford 6

Game 2-*3: 1 p.m. Sat., Weatherford HS

Abilene (18-13) vs. Arlington Martin (24-5)

Game 1: Martin 7, Abilene 5

Game 2-*3: 1 p.m. Sat., North Crowley HS

Southlake Carroll (23-9) vs. Plano (16-17)

Game 1: Carroll 6, Plano 2

Game 2-*3: 2 p.m. Sat., Plano Prestonwood HS

CLASS 5A

REGION I BI-DISTRICT

WF Rider (24-4) vs. Chisholm Trail (17-16)

Game 1: Rider 3, Chisholm Trail 1

Game 2-*3: 11 a.m. Sat., Chisholm Trail HS

Sherman (17-10) vs WS Brewer (19-10)

Game 1: Sherman 6, Brewer 4

Game 2-*3: noon Sat., Lake Dallas

Denton (14-15) vs. Aledo (24-9)

Game 1: Aledo 9, Denton 8

Game 2-*3: 11 a.m. Sat., Saginaw HS

Denison (10-18) vs. Justin Northwest (24-9)

Single game: Northwest 11, Denison 7

FW Arlington Heights (17-12) vs. Richland (19-13)

Game 1: Richland 10, Heights 9

Game 2-*3: 2 p.m. Sat., Arlington Heights HS

FW Western Hills (14-12) vs. Birdville (17-12)

Game 1: Birdville 10, Western Hills 0

Game 2-*3: Saturday TBD

FW Trimble Tech (12-11) vs. Colleyville Heritage (30-3)

Game 1: Heritage 10, Trimble Tech 0

Game 2-*3: noon Sat., Hurst L.D. Bell HS

FW South Hills (11-16) vs. Grapevine (25-7)

Single game: Grapevine 12, South Hills 1

REGION II BI-DISTRICT

Cleburne (26-6) vs. Mansfield Timberview (13-14)

Game 1: Cleburne 7, Timberview 0

Game 2-*3: 1 p.m. Sat., Cleburne HS

Burl. Centennial (20-9) vs. Midlothian (11-17)

Single game : Centennial 2, Midlothian 0

Burleson (18-13) vs. Mansfield Legacy (22-8)

Game 1: Legacy 4, Burleson 3

Game 2-*3: 1 p.m. Sat., Legacy HS

Granbury (14-14) vs. Waxahachie (23-6)

Game 1: Waxahachie 3, Granbury 0

Game 2-*3: 2 p.m. Sat., Waxahachie

CLASS 4A

REGION I BI-DISTRICT

Kennedale (17-9) vs. Stephenville (19-7)

Game 1: Stephenville 7, Kennedale 2

Game 2-*3: 2 p.m. Sat., Kennedale HS

Castleberry (15-12) vs. Alvarado (16-10)

Game 1: Alvarado 11, Castleberry 5

Game 2: Castleberry 5, Alvarado 4

Game *3: noon Sat., Saginaw HS

Mineral Wells (14-12) vs. Midlothian Heritage (21-6)

Single game : Heritage 13, Miineral Wells 2

FW Benbrook (12-14) vs. Godley (23-3)

Game 1: Godley 11, Benbrook 0

Game 2-*: noon Sat., Glen Rose HS

* – if needed

TAPPS

Beaumont Kelly 8, Nolan Catholic 5

FW Christian 9, Austin St. Michael’s 1

For more, visit www.dfwVarsity.com.

