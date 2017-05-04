Grapevine, Heritage coaches critique teams before playoffs

While a memorable three-game baseball series between Grapevine and Colleyville Heritage decided which program would claim the No. 1 seed in the District 8-5A, it didn’t really change much else.
Grapevine won the series in the deciding third game this past Saturday at Colleyville Heritage, 6-3. The Panthers and Mustangs share the district title. The Mustangs are the No. 1 seed. Colleyville Heritage is the No. 2 seed.
Both programs are heavy favorites to win their Region I bi-district series matchups this week. And if they are as good as they appear to be, they could meet up again in five weeks. That would be the Region I championship round the first weekend in June.
The series came down to Grapevine’s ability to execute with runners in scoring position in Game 3. Colleyville Heritage missed two pivotal scoring chances in the third and fifth innings. Grapevine converted and was able to break the game open late. Boone Montgomery delivered the go-ahead sacrifice fly in the sixth. Catcher Jonny Hearn highlighted a four-run seventh with a two-run home run.
“I wish it was cleaner toward the end, but we have to move on,” Colleyville Heritage coach Alan McDougal said. “It was their ability to score that was the difference. But if the quest is to be the last one standing, then we know what we have to do. They’re the reigning champs. They’re the measuring stick because they have what a lot of us want.”
Both teams will be marked because of their glossy records and history. The target on Grapevine is much larger as this program is looking for consecutive state titles.
“The takeaway is that we played one of the best teams in the state three times in row,” Grapevine coach Steve Hutcherson said. “If you can match up with those guys and really compete, then you can compete with anybody. We pitched well and played good defense.
“We know what our record is. Early, we weren’t at our best. But we worked those things out. I feel like we can play with anybody.”
The following is an assessment of each team’s postseason hopes from their respective coaches.
Grapevine (23-8, 13-1 District 8-5A)
Bi-district playoff: vs. Fort Worth South Hills, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Grapevine High School (one game)
The Mustangs will have a long playoff run if: This team continues to play at a consistent level and can avoid the bad night.
The Mustangs will have a short playoff run if: The team gets caught looking too far ahead trying to advance to Round Rock and the state tournament instead of staying in the moment.
Colleyville Heritage (29-3, 13-1 District 8-5A)
Bi-district playoff: vs. Fort Worth Trimble Tech, 7 p.m. Friday (Game 1); noon Saturday (Game 2); If necessary, 30 minutes after Game 2 (Game 3); Hurst L.D. Bell
The Panthers will have a long playoff run if: CHHS continues to pitch well and this team changes its frustrations with runners in scoring position.
The Panthers will have a short playoff run if: It keeps leaving runners in scoring position when opportunities develop with less than two outs.
Comments