Final game gets emotional for Euless Trinity baseball seniors

The Euless Trinity baseball team knew the odds were stacked against it this season. With significant roster turnover and a relative lack of varsity experience, playoffs were a hopeful goal.
The Trojans didn’t get there, done in by a five-game losing skid to end the season. But you won’t find the players hanging their heads.
“We’re definitely pleased,” head coach Will Averitt said. “With the young players and inexperienced players, there was obviously some concern [entering the year], but we had some guys step up and do well for us. We were in it until that last week. The kids just kept battling. That’s what I’m mostly proud of, is that the kids just kept battling.”
It was pretty emotional, realizing that we won’t play with those guys ever again. They’ve pretty much become family, all the guys that I love hanging out with. It was pretty hard to say goodbye, but I’ve got to be thankful for the time I did have.
- Trinity senior Zach Palumbo
This year’s group of seniors was the first full class for Averitt, who has started a tradition in which the team gathers after the final game to bid farewell to those graduating, speaking about each player and giving them an opportunity to address the team individually. Averitt confessed it got emotional.
“It was pretty emotional, realizing that we won’t play with those guys ever again,” senior Zach Palumbo said. “They’ve pretty much become family, all the guys that I love hanging out with. It was pretty hard to say goodbye, but I’ve got to be thankful for the time I did have.”
Despite dropping its last five, the team finished 15-13-2 overall on the season, and even in that final stretch never gave up.
“We were all 100 percent in it,” fellow senior Bryan Renschler said. “We knew coming into it we would have to play a lot of games with perfect baseball. In a game of a failure, you’re asking 22 guys to play perfect, so we knew it was going to be a challenge.
“I think there were a few hiccups, but I don’t think we ever lost sight of what we wanted,” Palumbo added. “We kept fighting for it. It just didn’t fall in our favor and didn’t work out for us this season.”
Both seniors knew last Friday would be their final game together.
“I started mentally preparing for it a few days before because I was kind of upset after [Tuesday’s loss that eliminated Trinity from the playoffs],” Palumbo said. “That’s why I was thinking, since this is the last game, just go out there and have fun. Doesn’t matter what the score is, as long as we have a good last game where we all tried and had fun together.”
“I think we took that to heart,” Renschler said. “This wasn’t just about ending the season and packing up and going home. We were going to end on a good note for us as a senior class and for the classes to come. To show them that in any circumstance, your pride is at stake.”
Trinity had a 3-1 lead late in that game, which Marcus chipped away at before winning the game in extra innings. Despite the loss, the seniors were satisfied with how they went out.
“I’m thinking it was a great year all around,” Palumbo said. “We all came together as a team. Last year, it was a big group of seniors that had played together all those years, but this was a new group of guys that had to figure things out. I think we did a great job of coming together.”
“I’m extremely proud of this senior class as a whole when it comes to doing their part on the field and teaching the underclassmen and even surrendering positions to those kids,” Palumbo said. “It takes a lot of internal strength to do those kinds of things and I’m extremely proud of the senior class.”
Comments