Dragons conquer ‘district of death,’ prepare for playoffs

Larry Vucan’s return to the head coaching position for a baseball program may have seemed dramatic, especially since Southlake Carroll was moving into the baseball “District of Death.”
But when you conquer death, you learn a lot.
In his first year replacing the retired Larry Hughes, the Dragons (22-9-2, 11-3) won the District 5-6A championship in a district that included other state powers in Flower Mound, Flower Mound Marcus and Lewisville Hebron. Given the star power programs, the Texas High School Coaches Association gave the district the aforementioned label.
Carroll is returning to the postseason and meets Plano in a best-of-three Class 6A Region I bi-district series to be played at Plano Prestonwood. It begins at 7 p.m. Friday followed by the second game at 2 p.m. Saturday. If needed, a deciding third game would be played within 30 minutes of the second game’s conclusion. Because of End of Course testing, no series can start until Friday.
“Essentially, we had three starters coming back and then had to rely on juniors and seniors, who had not had much playing time, to step up,” Vucan said. “There was a lot apprehension about the district. It was going to be tough. But I knew we had good kids who could compete. They were not going to take anything that’s been done around here for granted.”
It didn’t exactly start the way Vucan had wanted. Carroll began 3-3 at a tournament in Spring and endured a pretty humbling 14-2 loss to Houston Memorial. Lineups had to be solidified. A starting pitcher after Kole Ramage needed to be identified.
When district play began, there could not have been a better elixir than old nemesis Flower Mound. With the great history of epic playoff matchups between these two, the Tuesday-Friday series appeared to catch this team’s attention. Ramage, who has signed with Arkansas, won a 2-1 pitcher’s duel on March 14 at Flower Mound. The Dragons then erupted with a 19-1 win on March 17 in Southlake. The tone had been set.
“That series springboarded our confidence,” Vucan said. “We felt like we had the pieces and that they could fit. But these are blue-collar kids in a white-collar community. There are no illusions for their success.”
Vucan has turned to sophomore left-hander Cutter Sippel as his No. 2 starter. He said he hasn’t decided how the playoff series rotation will develop. The condensed schedule and new pitch count rules could play into his choices. But he has other options in junior left-hander Adam Stephenson and junior right-hander Nicco Cole.
“We had Kole as our Tuesday starter until we flipped him for Friday to start getting him ready for the playoffs,” Vucan said. “The development of the other guys has produced some depth. The rotation is really going to depend on the weather and other factors.”
Vucan has done very little to tweak the everyday lineup. Senior center fielder Jake Murphy leads the team in stolen bases and walks.
“The way we’re set up 1-9, we link the lineup together,” Vucan said. “There are different parts who have different abilities. When you’re settled, you can do a lot of different things. Now, we hope we can carry it into the playoffs.”
