Softball and baseball postseason finally here for Tarrant-area teams

The stands were packed for all three Grapevine-Colleyville Heritage baseball games last week.
Friday’s Game 2 at Heritage drew the biggest crowd. Overflow spectators watched from atop bleachers at a football practice field, the roof of the softball press box, and in the bullpens until relievers had to warm up.
“I haven’t seen a crowd like that since maybe when we played Bell a few years ago,” said Heritage coach Alan McDougal. “But that’s kind of expected when you’re playing a crosstown rival.”
Grapevine ace Connor Neuman threw a 10-0 one-hitter on April 24, Heritage ace Alex Scherff topped that with a 2-0 no-hitter on Friday, then Grapevine prevailed 6-3 Saturday at Heritage.
The teams share the District 8-5A title, but Grapevine (24-7) enters the UIL playoffs as the top seed from 8-5A. Colleyville Heritage (29-3) is the No. 2 seed. The teams could meet again in the 5A Region I finals.
“That’s a long way off,” McDougal said. “If we’re fortunate enough to get that far, I’m not sure what we could do to keep it here in town, but a lot of that will be determined by somebody at a higher pay grade than I.”
Playoffs can be a best-of-three series, or one-game gamble.
“I’ve always been on record that a playoff series is decided by the best teams and that means playing a series to decide it,” McDougal said. “I’m not saying [one game is] off the table completely, but I really think the best teams are the ones that advance because they win a series.”
Heights after more
After sweeping its Class 5A Region I bi-district softball series against Grapevine, Fort Worth Arlington Heights made history.
But the Yellow Jackets don’t want to stop there.
Arlington Heights (28-4) is playing in the area round for the first time since 2004 and will face Saginaw (22-10), which beat Sherman in three games.
“We had the weekend to enjoy this. It was a big step for our program,” Heights coach Mike Townsend said. “But it’s back to work, focusing on Saginaw and hopefully we can make more history.”
The last 5A team from the Fort Worth ISD to reach the second round was Western Hills in 2012.
“It’s a chance to put Fort Worth back on the map especially in girls athletics,” Townsend said. “We want to make a statement. We want to show others that we have quality teams in this district.”
Best matchup
Softball 5A defending state champ Birdville (24-4) has an area round best-of-three series against Denton Ryan (24-9) opening at home at 7 p.m. Friday, followed by Game 2 at 11 a.m. Saturday at Ryan. Game 3 will follow, if necessary.
The Hawks graduated three starters, but still have hitters like seniors Calie Burris, Elena Garcia and Gianna Valforte. They also have sophomore ace Grace Green, last year’s winning pitcher for both state-tournament games.
Ryan is playing in the area round for the first time since 2012 and may have the best hitter in the Metroplex in freshman Abby Buettner.
In 27 games, Buettner is hitting .639 with 16 home runs and an astounding 74 RBIs — which comes out to three runs a game for the 5-foot-5 third baseman.
Long trip
Tarrant County teams are used to lengthy UIL early-round playoff road trips with West Texas teams, but TAPPS team Nolan Catholic is facing the same thing this week in softball.
The Vikings (24-5) meet Beaumont Kelly in the first round. The schools are 310 miles apart.
The game is 5 p.m. Wednesday at Madisonville High School, roughly midway between the schools.
