Grapevine beats Colleyville Heritage for No. 1 seed

Boone Montgomery’s sacrifice fly in the top of the sixth inning gave Grapevine the go-ahead run as the Mustangs prevailed 6-3 against Colleyville Heritage before a packed house Saturday at the Panthers’ ball field.
Grapevine (23-8) shares the District 8-5A title with Colleyville Heritage (29-3) but is the No. 1 seed.
The teams split home games earlier this week. Grapevine, the defending Class 5A state champion, opens the playoffs this week against Fort Worth South Hills. Heritage will begin the playoffs against Fort Worth Trimble Tech.
“When you start your journey, you want to be the district champions, and you want to be the No. 1 seed,” Grapevine coach Steven Hutcherson said. “It’s that time of year and I think it puts us in a good spot.”
The Mustangs took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Louisiana Tech signee Connor Neuman belted a lead-off homer, the first out-of-the-park home run of his career.
“It gave us energy for the rest of the game, and I kind of kept us going until we scored more runs,” said starting pitcher Montgomery, who allowed five hits in six innings.
Oklahoma commit Bobby Witt Jr. tied it for Heritage with his solo home run in the bottom half of the inning.
Montgomery, signed to UT Arlington, and Heritage starter Michael Stanford went toe-to-toe for the next four innings, allowing no runs.
Heritage had runners on second and third in the third inning, but Montgomery got one of his five strikeouts to end the frame. Montgomery got out of the bases-loaded jam in the fifth to keep the game tied at 1-1.
“Boone’s competitiveness is what he relies on,” Hutcherson said. “He’s going to figure out a way to grind himself out of it and that’s what he did.”
Neuman started the sixth with a lead-off double and went to third on a sacrifice from Nick Pierce, and scored on a sacrifice fly to center field by Montgomery.
“I wasn’t trying to do too much,” Montgomery said. “The pitcher left one up and I was able to bring Connor in.”
Jonathan Hearn’s two-run home run to right in the seventh opened up the game for the Mustangs. Four batters later, Pierce’s RBI single made it 5-1, and an error gave Grapevine a 6-1 lead.
The Panthers scored twice in the bottom of the seventh before Neuman came in for the one-out save.
