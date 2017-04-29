Colleyville Heritage blanks Grapevine to share 8-5A baseball title

Game 2 of the Grapevine-Colleyville Heritage baseball series settled nothing when it comes to who’s the best in District 8-5A.
Colleyville Heritage right-hander Alex Scherff struck out eight in a 2-0 no-hitter Friday against the Mustangs at the Panthers home field. Scherff improved to 6-0.
Heritage (29-2, 13-1 in 8-5A) is scheduled to play Grapevine (22-8, 13-1) at 2 p.m. Saturday at Colleyville Heritage.
The teams will actually share the 8-5A title, but the winner gets the No. 1 seed as the UIL playoffs begin next week.
Isaiah Alvarenga and Jacob Guerrero each had two hits for Heritage. The win snapped Grapevine’s 14-game win streak.
Colleyville Heritage had its 12-game win streak ended by Grapevine’s 10-0 victory Tuesday.
