Trinity senior twins closing long chapter as teammates

With the high school baseball season winding down, an entire class of seniors is facing the end of a chapter in their lives. For a particular pair of Euless Trinity players, it has been a much longer chapter than most.
As fraternal twins, Jon and Matt Church have literally known each other their entire lives. They’ve been teammates in baseball since they were three years old. Same team, season after season. But after this one, that will be no more. Jon is headed for Sam Houston and Matt for Iowa State. A long chapter, coming to a close.
“It’s always been good. It’s never been bad,” Matt said. “We’re just trying to make the best out of it. It’s been a great run. It hasn’t really hit me yet, but I’m sure it will.”
Matt is a pitcher and Jon a catcher. They’ve always had each other to throw and play catch with. For Matt, those are important memories and one of the things he’ll miss most.
“Every game we’ve played on varsity where I was pitching and Jon was catching,” he said of his standout moments. “It’s fun to be able to pitch to him in these last few games we have.”
One baseball conversation with the brothers, though, and you quickly realize they feel their brotherhood extends beyond the two of them. They don’t just mention the times playing with each other, but also the other senior teammates they played with from youth baseball until now. Jon recounts a tournament some six years ago that stands out to him.
“We were underdogs and ended up winning,” he explained. “Basically, that team is the guys we’re talking about that we have together right now as seniors. Winning that tournament with them and then getting to end it with them [at Trinity] is just a priceless memory.”
“It really caught my eye at the beginning of the year,” he added. “It really helped me build better team chemistry knowing that I wanted to go out with the guys I’ve been playing with since I was young. Some of these guys I’ve been playing with since I was eight, 10 years old. I just wanted to have the best year possible with them. That’s basically what Trinity baseball has been about this year.”
The duo also feel there’s an extra benefit to having a twin brother as a teammate, in addition to maybe getting a ride to practice.
“It’s a competitive thing. If my brother does good, I’m going to want to do well. It helps keep each other in check,” Matt said.
“We definitely hold each other accountable,” Jon added. “We make sure we get our work done, whether that’s in the weight room or a charity event or whatever. I think it’s really important for every player to have that one guy who holds them accountable. You have that person to look up to and be like. It can really help your performance and motivate you to do better. That’s the best kind of relationship you can have.”
Both have thought a little about what the end will be like, whenever it comes.
“Yeah, it’s probably going to be an emotional experience for the whole team,” Matt said.
“I’ve definitely thought about it, and I know that I will most likely be a wreck,” Jon added.
And whether or not it happens again, both know they had something unique and special and tried to make the most of it, Matt said.
“Any time I was pitching and Jon was catching, we would always just try to make it our moment to shine and make our family name proud.”
