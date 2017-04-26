Panthers, Mustangs must contain hoopla over showcase series

As much as the hype and hoopla has surrounded this epic baseball series between No. 1 Colleyville Heritage and No. 9 Grapevine, one thing is certain.
There is life after this series.
Both the Panthers (28-1, 12-0 District 8-5A) and Mustangs (21-7, 12-0) will have bi-district playoff series the following weekend. There is going to be the natural emotional high for players on both rosters opposing each other going back to the days they were playing coach-pitch.
“The only thing I want to watch this week is if we’re too amped up for this series,” Colleyville Heritage coach Alan McDougal said. “There is a history that is far different than what you have seen from other rivalries. But I think we’re in tune with what this week is all about. We have to keep trusting the way we play the game.”
On Tuesday, the opener at Grapevine was probably going to say a lot about who had the advantage going into Friday’s second game at Colleyville. However, it’s not going to change the approach. The planning for this series has been going on for weeks.
Grapevine will throw senior right-hander Connor Neuman (6-3, 1.42 ERA). Colleyville Heritage had not determined its starter. McDougal said he was going to determine who would start following Monday’s workout. The candidates were Isaiah Alvarenga and Cameron Ehringer.
On Friday, Grapevine junior right-hander Brett Squires (6-4, 1.60) is scheduled to face Colleyville Heritage right-hander Alex Scherff (9-0, 0.43). That isn’t a change from what McDougal and Grapevine coach Steve Hutcherson have been doing throughout the season. If anything, both coaches are craving for normalcy. It’s about grinding out at bats and making starting pitchers extend themselves. It’s about making the routine play. It’s about not giving away outs or runs that can beat a team.
“We talked about what it’s going to be like to play in this series,” Hutcherson said. “When you consider how many people are going to be involved in this and that the state is going to be tracking it, that’s pretty impressive. If you go into worrying about things, you’re not going to perform. This is probably going to be one of the most fun times playing this game.”
But there could be more baseball than just Tuesday and Friday. Should the teams split these two games, they would share the district championship. The No. 1 seed is still in play. McDougal said he and Hutcherson have agreed to play a deciding third game on Saturday. A site and time had not been determined at the beginning of the week.
Neither team really knows who it could be facing from District 7-5A in the bi-district round. It appears the candidates are Fort Worth South Hills and Fort Worth Trimble Tech.
“My hope is that environment for both Tuesday and Friday will give them a sense of what they could be seeing for hopefully over the next 4-6 weeks,” McDougal said. “This is not new to us. But Grapevine has the advantage because they’ve been there [winning the 2016 5A state title]. I want to see how we respond.”
