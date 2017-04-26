Northwest wins first district title in 32 years; playoffs in sight

No player on the Northwest baseball roster was born the last time the Texans won a district title.
I wasn’t even born yet.
Texans starter Doger Gilliland struck out six batters and allowed five hits, and needed just two first inning runs to beat Eaton 2-1 on Tuesday night to clinch District 6-5A, their first district title since 1985.
Jacob Paytonjian and Cayde Ward drove in runs in the bottom of the first off Eaton pitcher Riley Taylor, who finished with a good outing - six innings, three hits and six strikeouts.
The Texans are 10-3 in 6-5A and clinched their first playoff berth since 2010.
Texan Baseball win the 6-5A District Championship!! Welcome to the State Playoffs, Texans! @NW_Txn_Baseball pic.twitter.com/ImAmjUF7eL— NISD Athletics (@NISDAthletics) April 26, 2017
Kennedale
Bryce Hackett threw a three-hitter and struck out 12 in the Wildcats 15-0 win over Springtown to clinch the 7-4A title and No. 1 seed. Kennedale is 10-1 in district.
Kennedale scored in every inning before exploding for six runs in the seventh.
Hackett homered and drove in three runs. JD Padgett had three RBIs and scored three times. Cole Carruthers went 3 of 5 with a double, triple and two RBIs.
The Wildcats are going to the playoffs for the 22nd consecutive season.
District champs15-0 shut out last night with my boys love this team⚾️ pic.twitter.com/WQ9ar4SJfU— THE READ SIGNS ⚫️⚪️ (@ReedSaenz22) April 26, 2017
Boswell rallies
Justin Lundquist-Irvin hit the go-ahead two-run triple to cap off a five-run sixth inning as the Pioneers defeated Azle 5-4 to stay in the 6-5A playoff hunt.
Lundquist-Irvin pitched a complete game and allowed six hits and struck out five.
Max Miller doubled in the second to give Azle a 2-0 lead. Cody Akers got on after a Boswell error and scored on Sam Collins fielder’s choice to put the Hornets up 4-0.
Hunter Harp’s two-run double started Boswell’s rally in the sixth.
Boswell and Eaton are tied with Chisholm Trail for fourth at 6-7. The two face off Friday.
Richland
The Rebels got out to a 5-0 lead before holding off a late rally to beat Birdville 5-3. Richland is 9-4 in 8-5A while the Hawks are 8-5.
Both are playoff bound, and face each other 7:30 p.m. Friday at Birdville.
Andy Red’s RBI double in the first got Richland on the board first. The Rebels went up 2-0 in the second with Trae Self’s sacrifice fly to right field.
Richland went up 3-0 in the fifth on a Birdville error and Kyle Housman made it 4-0 in the sixth with an RBI single.
The Hawks scored three runs in the top of the seventh before Housman finished off the save. Richland starter Drew Henderson went six innings and allowed two hits, no runs and struck out five.
Standings
*Playoff spot
3-6A
Fossil Ridge 10-1*
Keller 9-2*
Weatherford 7-5*
Timber Creek 6-5
Abilene 6-5
Outlook: Fossil Ridge beat Keller 2-0, visit Indians on Friday; Timber Creek at Abliene for final playoff spot
4-6A
Martin 12-1*
Mansfield 11-2*
Paschal 10-3*
Lamar 7-6*
Outlook: Friday games- Martin vs Lamar, Mansfield vs North Crowley, Paschal vs Bowie. Mansfield is 1-1 against Martin and Paschal this season.
5-6A
Carroll 11-2*
Flo Mo 8-5*
Marcus 8-5*
Lewisville 7-6
Hebron 6-7
Outlook: Carroll is district champs. Friday games- Hebron vs Carroll, Flower Mound vs Lewisville, Marcus vs Trinity.
6-5A
Northwest 10-3*
Brewer 8-5*
Aledo 8-5*
Chisholm Trail 6-7
Boswell 6-7
Eaton 6-7
Saginaw 5-8
Outlook: Northwest is district champs. Brewer and Aledo are 1-1. Friday games- Brewer vs Northwest, Aledo vs Saginaw, Boswell vs Eaton, Chisholm Trail vs Azle.
7-5A
Arlington Heights 10-2*
Western Hills 9-2*
Trimble Tech 8-3*
South Hills 7-4*
Outlook: Western Hills beat Arlington Heights 4-3, season series tied. Friday games- Western Hills vs Trimble Tech, South Hills vs Wyatt.
8-5A
Grapevine 13-0*
Colleyville Heritage 12-1*
Richland 9-4*
Birdville 8-5*
Outlook: Friday games- Grapevine at Heritage, Richland at Birdville. Heritage and Birdville need wins to force first and third place tiebreakers.
9-5A
Cleburne 10-3*
Centennial 9-4
Burleson 8-5
Granbury 8-5
Joshua 8-5
Outlook: Cleburne owns the head to head with Centennial. Friday games- Cleburne vs Joshua, Centennial vs Everman, Granbury vs Seguin, Burleson vs Crowley.
10-5A
Waxahachie 10-3*
Legacy 10-3*
Midlothian 7-6
Lake Ridge 7-6
Red Oak 7-6
Timberview 6-7
Outlook: Waxahachie and Legacy are tied 1-1. Friday games- Waxahachie vs Lake Ridge, Legacy vs Red Oak, Midlothian vs Lancaster, Timberview vs Summit.
7-4A
Kennedale 10-1*
Castleberry 9-3*
Mineral Wells 7-4*
Benbrook 6-5
Springtown 5-6
Outlook: Kennedale is district champs. Springtown clinches playoff spot with win vs Lake Worth and a Benbrook loss to Kennedale on Friday.
8-4A
Midlothian Heritage 10-1*
Godley 10-1*
Alvarado 7-5*
Stephenville 6-5*
Outlook: Heritage at Godley for the district title on Friday.
7-3A
Brock 11-0*
Peaster 9-2*
Breckenridge 7-4*
Tolar 5-6*
Outlook: Brock is district champs.
