Grapevine blanks Heritage, Mustangs up a game with one to play

With all the hype surrounding this final week in the baseball regular season - Grapevine and Colleyville Heritage entered Tuesday night’s game both undefeated and both ranked Top-10 in the state.

In a packed Mustang Stadium, Grapevine ace Connor Neuman threw a one-hit shutout and the Mustangs blanked Heritage 10-0 in five innings to earn at least a share of the District 8-5A title with one game left.

“Every single pitch was different and was just trying to compete,” Neuman said. “I made the pitches that I needed to and I got out of some jams and I just competed hard.”

The two will face again at Heritage, 7:30 p.m. Friday. Grapevine’s Brett Squires and Heritage’s Alex Scherff, a Texas A&M signee, are the probable starters.

“They’re throwing Scherff so we know what we’re going to be up against, but I think we’re going to have the same success we had today. I’m confident we’ll come out with a pretty good win,” Neuman said.

Neuman and Heritage starter Cameron Ehringer each faced the minimum in the first inning before No. 7 Grapevine (22-7, 13-0 in 8-5A) got on the board with two runs in the second inning on an RBI single by Squires and RBI double from Jonathan Hearn.

UT-Arlington signee Boone Montgomery homered in the third to give the Mustangs a 4-0 lead. His double play ended the game in the fifth as he caught a line drive at short and doubled up the runner at second.

FINAL in 5: @Gvinebaseball 10, @CHHS_baseballs 0. Friday same 2 teams for 8-5A title. Helluva play here btw on the game ender #txhsbaseball pic.twitter.com/hgAd1GxojB — Matt Martinez (@MCTinez817) April 26, 2017

“It was Cameron’s third inning and he was starting to struggle a little bit and throwing more fast balls. It was a seven or eight pitch at-bat and on the eighth I just kind of got around on it,” Montgomery said. “I had no idea it was out, just thought I hit the ball in the gap. I ran hard and started to hear the crowd cheer.”

Arkansas signee Ryan Drake hit a hard ground ball that ended up as a Heritage error for Grapevine’s fifth run. Squires singled and Hearn walked to set up Weatherford College signee London Green’s RBI sacrifice fly to left field.

Nick Pierce drove in a run with a double to left and later scored on a wild pitch to make it 8-0 in the fourth. Montgormery scored on another wild pitch and Hearn doubled in Drake for a 10-0 lead.

“It was an awesome feeling,” Neuman said watching his offense score. “It happened last year - when I get runs I just feel like I can go in and compete and have no worries.”

Neuman, who’s signed to Louisiana Tech, struck out six batters and allowed a third-inning single. He was named MVP of the 5A state title game last season. The Mustangs had 12 hits against No. 2 Heritage (28-2-1, 12-1) with Montgomery, Squires and Hearn each having two. Hearn had two RBIs and Montgomery, Squires, Green and Pierce each had one.