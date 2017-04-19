All Saints baseball is leaving the SPC with a bang

On the way out the door, Fort Worth All Saints is working on leaving behind a baseball legacy in the Southwest Preparatory Conference.
All Saints departs from the SPC at the end of the school year, and begins competition in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools in the fall.
In baseball, the Saints (25-3) have used some strong defense and youth to contend for one last SPC title.
“I think you have to prove yourself at every level,” baseball coach Mike Fehler said. “We’ve got a stretch of games coming up now where it doesn’t matter how we did all season, it’s about winning each game and finishing what you started.”
The Saints win by putting the ball in play, scratching out runs, and playing a stout defense. Sophomore shortstop Jacob Speaker leads a team that has made just 24 errors all season.
“He’s really defined the kind of play that we have on this team,” Fehler said. “He’s made some spectacular plays and come through for us in some big games.”
In March, the Saints beat UIL 5A teams Fort Worth Arlington Heights, Aledo, White Settlement Brewer and District 7-4A champ Mineral Wells.
Third baseman Andrew Bird leads the team with a .391 batting average and is tied for second on the team with 22 RBIs. Luke Brockermeyer (.390) also has 22 RBI.
Sophomore center fielder Logan Britt (.388, 14 extra-base hits), committed to Texas A&M, and catcher Caleb Silvia (.354, nine doubles) lead the team with 23 RBI each. Jake Mares leads the team in runs scored with 34.
When it comes to pitching, Silvia (0.25 ERA in 33 2/3 innings), Cade Farr (66 strikeouts, 0.62 ERA) and Matt Tieding (1.37 ERA and one save), each sport 5-0 records.
The Saints host SPC team Oklahoma City Casady at 6 p.m. Friday, then it’s the SPC tournament April 27-29.
The SPC has 16 teams and 12 will compete in a single-elimination format. TAPPS has 41 schools compete in two divisions with enrollments similar to All Saints. There are another 42 schools that play in TAPPS Division III.
“The TAPPS playoff format is a lot like UIL, so we’ll play more series games against those guys,” Fehler said. “That’s means that we have to get some guys to step up and be ready to handle those extra innings.”
