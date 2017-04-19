All Saints baseball is leaving the SPC with a bang

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:38 Organ recipient and donor's family meet Pause 11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side 1:19 On the way out the door, Fort Worth All Saints is working on leaving behind a baseball legacy in the Southwest Preparatory Conference 0:43 Thieves posing as water dept. employees trick an elderly woman and steal from her 0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, April 13 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, April 12 0:27 Man shot to death in a car in south Fort Worth 1:35 Yu Darvish aims for better command in second start 1:34 Introducing North Texas students to aviation careers 3:02 An awesome Christmas light show from Euless Fire Department Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

The Saints (25-3), who are moving on to the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools next season, have used some strong defense and youth to potentially play for state title come next week. (Video by Max Faulkner/Star-Telegram) mfaulkner@star-telegram.com