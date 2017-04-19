Mustangs junior catcher leads on senior-laden squad

Senior leadership is usually critical to a team’s success. So when a junior steps into a leadership role or produces for his team in a big way, his coach and fans typically take notice.
Enter Jonathan Hearn, a junior catcher for the Grapevine baseball team who was hitting .365 on the season with 18 RBI for the Mustangs through last Wednesday.
Hearn has been a rock behind the plate for Grapevine this season, and coach Steve Hutcherson has certainly taken notice.
“Jonathan brings a bit of that young hunger to primarily a veteran team,” Hutcherson said. “We are senior heavy, but Jonathan is one of the few juniors that have stepped in and and shows up every day trying to keep a spot that he has earned.”
Hearn said that he has been pleased with the way his team is playing this season and said he sees his role as that of a good teammate.
“So far this season, were doing a pretty good job of competing and executing our style of play,” Hearn said. “We’re undefeated in district and plan to make a run in the playoffs, so we’re achieving our goals so far. What I try to bring to the team is a good leadership through my play on the field and positive energy.”
A self-described avid outdoorsman, Hearn said that baseball is not the only passion in his life.
“I’m also really into water sports, and water skiing is one of my favorite things to do besides playing baseball,” Hearn said.
The objectives for this season are pretty straightforward for Hearn.
“We hope to win district and make a run deep in the playoffs,” Hearn said. “Personally, I hope to make first-team all district and keep receiving attention from colleges.”
To accomplish those objectives, Hearn said the Mustangs just need to keep doing what they have been doing.
“We need to keep up our chemistry and our energy,” Hearn said. “Other teams get rattled by our dugout’s intensity and make mistakes, so if we can keep that up, we can just play our game and keep rolling.”
Hutcherson said Hearn’s contributions to the team are immeasurable.
“Defensively, he’s as good as any catcher in the area, in my opinion, but still with some room to grow,” Hutcherson said. “As a teammate, he is a positive guy that works well and has a lot of trust from our pitching staff.
“Although he did not play as much last year, he was there to see everything happen, so he knows all the little things can add up to big opportunities at the highest level.”
