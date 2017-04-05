Martin, Carroll move into first with wins; Lake Ridge upsets

Tristen Lutz (Texas) and Kurt Wilson (Texas Tech) both homered and went 3 of 3 with three RBIs as No. 15 Arlington Martin shut out Sam Houston 10-0 in five innings on Tuesday night.
The Warriors improved to 6-1 in District 4-6A and into a first-place tie with Lamar after the Vikings lost to Mansfield 8-4. Kenneth Waller (Texas Tech) went four innings, allowed two hits and struck out five. Reagan Sho got the save.
Five run first
The Tigers helped the Warriors after beating Lamar 8-4. The Vikings took a 2-0 lead to start before Mansfield scored five times in the bottom of the first inning.
Mansfield began the frame with the bases loaded and Dillon Eatman was hit by a pitch to score a run. Grayson Tatrow singled in the tying run and Chris Gay gave the Tigers the 3-2 lead. Jarrett Russell added a two-run single. Justin Marino doubled in Jackson in the fourth for a 6-2 lead.
Chandler Grigsby picked up the win with four innings of work, one earned run and four strikeouts.
First place battle
No. 14 Southlake Carroll took over first place in 5-6A with an 8-2 victory over No. 10 Flower Mound Marcus. Jake Murphy went 3 of 3 with a double, one RBI and scored three runs for the Dragons (6-1 in 5-6A). Marcus dropped to 5-2 in district play.
Ryne Ryskoski homered for Carroll that started a five-run fourth inning and the Dragons got out to a 7-0 lead. Kole Ramage (Arkansas) allowed six hits and struck out nine in five innings.
Adam Stephenson drove in two and Ross Cadena, Wyatt Stapp and Cole Johnson also had RBIs for the Dragons.
Upset alert
MJ Sterling’s RBI and a three-run double from Zach Jackson sent Mansfield Lake Ridge past No. 10 Waxahachie 6-2 in 10 innings
The Indians led 1-0 in the fifth before the Eagles tied it in the sixth on Brandon Uhse’s home run to left field. Uhse drove in Sterling in the top of the eighth and Waxahachie tied it with a one-out sac fly to right.
Lake Ridge improved to 4-2 in 10-5A.
Others
Timber Creek 10, Haltom 0: Mateo Gil 6IP 3H 10K, Drew Pollum 3-3, 2B, 4 RBI
Paschal 3, North Crowley 1: Austin Smith 7IP 5H 5K
Arlington 2, Bowie 1: Harrison Hammond 7IP 2H 3K
Trinity 9, LD Bell 2: Gabe Herring 2-3, 2B, 3 RBI
Aledo 7, Saginaw 1: Kannon Brown 6IP 4H 8K, Hunter Rosson 2-3, 2 RBI
Northwest 3, Brewer 1: Doger Gilliland 7IP 5H 6K
Chisholm Trail 6, Azle 0: Jake Garza 6IP 3H 6K
Arlington Heights 6, Fossil Ridge 0: Jacob Rubalcaba 7IP 1H
Southwest 4, North Side 3: Dailon Wynn 6.1 IP 9K
Birdville 10, Eastern Hills 0: Davis Adams 2-2, 3B, 2 RBI
Colleyville Heritage 12, Polytechnic 0: Isaiah Alvarenga 5IP 1H 9K, Connor Emmet 3-4, GS, 2 2B, 6 RBI
Grapevine 13, Dunbar 0: Pearce Pittman 2-3, 3 RBI
Burleson 4, Crowley 3: Parker Shaha HR, 2 RBI
Centennial 10, Everman 0: Ethan Quintanilla 2.1 IP 1H 4K, 3-4, HR, 3 RBI
Kenndale 6, Benbrook 0: Bryce Hackett 7IP 1H 9K
Brock 14, Eastland 1: Cole Lightfoot HR, 2B, 5 RBI, 2R, Bryce Nye 2B, 3 RBI
