Pitching dominates area baseball; Boswell rallies past Aledo

0:44 Straight-line winds knocked down trees all across the Metroplex Pause

0:52 Heavy rain and high winds in Fort Worth

0:18 3 storm chasers killed in Texas during storms

1:46 Donald Trump Jr. on gun silencers

2:53 1931 Ford Roadster among stolen vehicles recovered in Tarrant County

0:21 Watch a rock sink into quicksand

1:08 Four family members share same birthday

1:06 Buc-ee's opens in north Fort Worth

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side