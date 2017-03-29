Pitching dominates area baseball; Boswell rallies past Aledo

A sixth-inning single broke up a perfect game from Southlake Carroll’s Kole Ramage, but that was all the Arkansas signee would give up in the Dragons 4-0 win vs. No. 13 Lewisville.
Ramage, who struck out five in the complete game, was perfect for 5 1/3 innings until Lewisville’s Steely Gill one-out single to right field in the bottom of the sixth.
The No. 23 Dragons (15-7-1, 4-1 in 5-6A) scored three times in the second. Ramage led off with a double and Nik Millsap, Cole Johnson and Jake Murphy hit RBI singles. Ross Cadena got a sac fly in the seventh to bring home Murphy.
Martin combo
Texas Tech signee Kenneth Waller allowed three hits and struck out seven as the No. 8 Warriors (16-4-1, 5-0 in 4-6A) shut out Mansfield 4-0.
Texas signee Tristen Lutz was a double shy of the cycle, going 3 of 3 with a home run, triple, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Lutz got on with a two-out triple in the first and scored on a Mansfield error. The Warriors pulled away on a three-run home run to left by Lutz.
Mustang strong
The 5A state champ Grapevine jumped out early in a 9-1 win vs. Birdville. Louisiana Tech signee Connor Neuman allowed two hits and struck out nine in six innings.
No. 11 Grapevine (14-7, 5-0 in 8-5A) led 2-0 after the first inning on a two-out two-run double to left field by Arkansas signee Ryan Drake. The Mustangs added a run in the third and London Green’s double in the fourth made it 4-0.
The Mustangs scored three in fifth and Jonathan Hearn’s RBI double in the seventh made it 9-0.
Pioneer rally
Trailing 6-0 after five innings, Boswell scored seven times to shock the No. 13 Bearcats 9-6 at Aledo High School.
Aledo got five runs in the fourth; Caden Jarvis hit an RBI triple and scored on a three-run double from Hunter Rosson. Calloway Shands’ RBI single made it 6-0.
Jacob Finley started the sixth-inning rally with a one-out single to center. Chris Delgado singled and Gabe Kurtzhals got on with error as Finley scored. Hunter Harp followed with a RBI single to right and Justin Lundquist-Irvin made it 6-3 with an RBI single to left.
Jesse Dehoyos singled and Jake Mueller hit a two-run double to center. Hunter Huddleston gave Boswell the lead with a two-run single to center.
Kurtzhals came in the sixth and struck out the side, and the Pioneers added two more runs in the seventh.
Winners
Northwest 15, Azle 1: Cayde Ward homered, double and drove in four for the Texans. Northwest also got two RBIs by Tayte Tredaway, Jarod Riggio and Doger Gilliland, who allowed five hits, one unearned run and struck out 11 in seven innings.
Timber Creek 7, Weatherford 2: TCU commit Mateo Gil struck out eight in six innings as the Falcons picked up a district win over the Kangaroos. Zackary Gregory drove in two and scored twice, and Thomas Dunn had a double and two RBIs.
Trinity 7, Byron Nelson 5: After the Bobcats scored five times in the top of the sixth to take a 5-3 lead, the Trojans responded with four in the bottom half to win the 5-6A matchup. Jimmy Crooks had two RBIs and Zach Palumbo came in relief and struck out four in 1 2/3 innings.
Paschal 10, Sam Houston 0: Austin Smith struck out 11 in six innings and Cruz Shope went 3 of 4 with a home run and five RBIs as the Panthers picked up a win in 4-6A. Ben Ayala and Raul Aragon each drove in two runs.
Bowie 2, North Crowley 1: Nick Johnson struck out seven in the complete game and Mateaus Castillo had the go-ahead RBI single in the fourth as the Vols beat the Panthers.
Southwest 14, Wyatt 4
Carter-Riverside 12, Eastern Hills 0
Granbury 3, Burleson Centennial 2
Arlington Heights 6, Trimble Tech 4
Fossil Ridge 13, Haltom 1
Colleyville Heritage 4, Richland 3
